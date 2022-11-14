'Some pipo no want me for Manchester United...I feel betrayed' - Cristiano Ronaldo

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

14 November 2022, 07:58 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo say im feel "betrayed" by Manchester United and dem don force am out of di club.

For August, Ronaldo promise say im go give im version of life for Old Trafford afta im no get any Champions League club wey ready to cari am comot from United as im bin dey expect.

Ronaldo don finally break im silence as im tok im mind, im open im belle inside one interview interview wit Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

Dem don ask Manchester United to respond to di tins wey Ronaldo tok.

Manchester United wey beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, na fifth for di Premier League .

And na Oga Ten Hag first season in charge of di club.

Wen dem ask Ronaldo if di big-big oga dem for Manchester United hierarchy dey try to force am to comot from di club, Ronaldo answer: "Yes, no be only di coach [Erik ten Hag], but anoda two or three guys wey dey around di club. I dey feel "betrayed."

Dem ask am again if senior club executives dey try to remove am, di 37-year-old say: "I no care. Make pipo listen to di truth.

"Yes, I feel betrayed and I feel like some pipo no want me for hia, no be only dis year but last year too."

Ronaldo say im no get any 'respect' for Ten Hag

Ronaldo neva play sake of one sickness wey dem neva specify since im captain United for dia 3-1 defeat for Aston Villa on 6 November.

Ten Hag drop am for di Premier League game against Chelsea last month afta im no gree enta field as substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

"I no get respect for am sake of say im no dey show me respect " Ronaldo tell Morgan. "If you no get respect for me, I no go ever get respect for you."

Di interview neva end, dem go show am for two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ronaldo also tok to Morgan about di loss of im small pikin for April and how di tribute wey Liverpool fans for di game against United for Anfield touch am well well.

Di whole interview na 90 minutes long but Morgan don write one version for di Sun newspaper wia e dey clear di contempt Ronaldo get and how im dey see United since im comeback to di club wit big fanfare for August 2021.

"I tink say di fans suppose know di truth," im tok. "I want di best for di club. Na why I come Manchester United.

"Since [former manager] Sir Alex [Ferguson] comot, I neva see any changes for di club. Noting don change.

"I love Manchester United, I love di fans, dem dey my side evritime. But if dem want do am differently… dem need to change many, many tins."

Ronaldo say how im see di club na di same way Ferguson see am, wey be one of di point wey make am return to Old Trafford from Juventus, even though e bin look like say im fit join Manchester City.

"Im sabi pass evribody say di club no dey on di path wey dem suppose dey," Ronaldo add.

"Im know. Evribody know. Di pipo wey no dey see am na pipo wey no wan see am… na becos dem no wan see; dem dey blind."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Portugal select Ronaldo as part of dia squad for di 2022 World Cup for Qatar

Ronaldo neva 'hear' of Rangnick

Ronaldo former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer na United manager wen di Portuguese return to di club before dem replace am wit Ralf Rangnick and di current oga Ten Hag.

On top Rangnick mata Ronaldo say: "If you no even be coach, how you wan take become di oga of Manchester United? I neva hear about am before."

Wayne Rooney don criticise former United team-mate Ronaldo behaviour dis season and di Portugal international also criticise di former -England striker.

"I no know why im dey criticise me so badly... maybe na becos im finish im career and I still dey play at a high level," Ronaldo tok