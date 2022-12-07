Volodymyr Zelensky na Time Magazine 2022 Person of di Year

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Time

one hour wey don pass

Time Magazine don name Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and "di spirit of Ukraine" as dia 2022 Person of di Year.

Di award dey go to di event or pesin wey don get di most influence on world events for di past 12 months.

Oda finalist include protesters for Iran, China leader Xi Jimping and di US Supreme Court.

Why Zelensky get Pesin of di Year

Di magazine editor say di decision na "di most clear-cut in memory".

"For inside today world wey be say na division be di order of di day, pipo come together around dis cause, around dis kontri,” Edward Felsenthal write.

He add say di "spirit of Ukraine" refer to Ukrainians around di world, including many wey "fight behind di scenes".

Dis include pipo like Ievgen Klopotenko, one chef wey provide thousands of free food to Ukrainians and medic Yuliia Payevska wey dem capture but later release afta three months for Russia captivity.

Di magazine say oga Zelensky don inspire Ukrainians and bin dey recognized internationally for im courage say im resist di Russian invasion.

E say, "Zelensky success as war time leader don rely on di fact say courage dey contagious".

Oda pipo di Times Magazine recognise

British trauma surgeon David Nott wey go Ukraine to help pipo wey injure for di war na one of di several odas wey feature for di magazine cover.

Women for Iran na Time's 2022 Heroes of di year and K-pop band Blackpink get recognition as Time's Entertainer of di year.

American baseballer Aaron Judge dey recognised as di Athlete of di Year and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh na di Icon of di Year.

Elon Musk wey be last year winner, again dey listed as a finalist.

For 2021, im electric car company, Tesla, become di most valuable carmaker for di world.

Di tradition start for 1927 - although back then na Man of di Year dem dey call am.

Other past winners include di former dictator of Germany, Adolf Hitler for 1938, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wey be di 2007 Person of di Year.

Previous winners ova di past decade