Deadly blast don hit Russian border city - Regional governor

Wia dis foto come from, VVGLADKOV

25 minutes wey don pass

At least three pipo don die for one explosion for di Russian city of Belgorod, near di border wit Ukraine, regional governor tok.

Oga Vyacheslav Gladkov say di blasts partially destroy 11 apartment buildings.

And at least 39 private residential buildings fro di area.

Im add am say di blast activate air defence systems.

Although we no fit independently confam di govnor statement and Ukraine neva react.

Di information dey come from Oga Gladkov's channel on di Telegram social media app.

Since Russia invade on 24 February, claim say im wan "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine afta e move closer to Nato, thousands of civilians and combatants don die and injure.

While at least 12 million pipo don run comot from dia homes.

Western states don respond by arming Ukraine.