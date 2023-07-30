Ukraine war: Putin say Russia no reject peace tok

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

55 minutes wey don pass

Russia President Vladimir Putin say im no say no to peace tok wit Ukraine.

Putin tok dis one afta im meet wit Africa leaders for St Petersburg, come add say di idea dem wey Africa and China dey bring up fit make am possible to find peace.

But, im also add say ceasefire no go fit happun as long as Ukraine army dey attack.

Just few hours afta im tok finish, Russia say Ukraine drone attack don damage two office blocks for di kontri capital Moscow.

Dem bin even suspend flights for some time for Vnukovo Airport, for south of di city centre, and one pesin injure, according to Russia goment tori pipo TASS.

Ukraine neva tok pim about di drone attack.

One eyewitness wey call imsef Liya, tell tori pipo Reuters say she see fire and smoke. “We hear sometin explode and e bin be like wave, everybody jump,” she tok.

“Den we see plenty smoke and you fit see anytin. From up you fit see di fire,” she add.

Before before, Russia and Ukraine don first say dem no go do peace tok without some conditions.

Kyiv say e no go give Russia any part of im territory but Russia say Kyiv must to accept im kontri “new territory reality,” or “new size.”

Russia enta Kyiv last year, and now im dey occupy territories for south and east of di kontri wia di pipo dey speak mainly Russia.

For press conference wey Putin do for on Saturday, in tell tori pipo say im no get plan to increase action for Ukraine for now.

Im also defend why im arrest pipo wey dey protest di fight, say some pipo dey harm Russia from inside.

Pipo wey dey against Moscow invasion of Ukraine dem dey treat dem like outcast, di popular one among dem dey for prison or dem dey exile.

Di president also tell tori pipo say Moscow don do some “preventive strikes” afta dem explode Crimea bridge early dis month.

Afta di bridge palavea – wey kill two pipo – Putin bin promise to respond to wetin im call “terrorist” action by Ukraine.

Ukraine no tok officially say na im bomb di bridge wey connect Crimea to Russia.