‘Send me im account’ - Nigeria Afrobeat singer Davido respond to post about BBC contributor

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC

Nigeria Afrobeat singer Davido, fit don change one man life again, afta im comment for di man video for social media for di second time.

Davido comment ‘’Send me im account’’ on @blaacmajek video post of Adebisi Michael for X wey be former Twitter.

Dis na how pipo dey indicate to help and support most of di pipo wey BBC News Pidgin dey follow tok.

For di video, Oga Michael wey dey live wit disability claim say di singer Tweet change im life.

Na BBC Pidgin bin interview di Oga Michael for April 2021 - wia e tok how e happun and how Davido change im life for di video.

Michael say na im brother tell am about di singer post wia e say im wan sponsor pipo wey get business.

‘’Na so I just drop my post,’’ Michael tok.

Play video, "'Dat Tweet I send to Davido don change my life'", Duration 3,49 03:49 Wetin we call dis Video, Man wey respond to Davido Tweet on helping pipo wit business ideas tok how e change im life

Dat time Oga Michael bin dey try set up viewing centre business for IIesha, Osun state but im bin no get di money.

"Di funny tin be say Davido see am, like am, Davido never respond yet but di way Nigerians, ah Nigerians, na good pipo dey here. Di way dem respond to me, message me, different tins, I dey amazed," Michael add put.

Michael say part of di tins wey pipo give am, na im, im take roof di place im dey use for im viewing centre business.

Two year later, Michael tori still touch di ogbonge singer for body and millions of Nigerians.

Ova one million pipo don watch di video wey @blaacmajek post, di video get 37k likes and more dan 5000 Reposts.

Wetin pipo tok about Davido post?

Dis no be first time wey di singer dey help pipo wey dey struggle for life.

Few months ago im bin dash one woman ten thousands dollars. Davido give di woman di money afta return money wey loss for Eko Hotel for Lagos.

Im do dis afta im bin donate N273M to his David Adeleke Foundation.

Di David Adeleke Foundation na charity wey dey help pipo wey dey poor for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Instagram

Dem born Davido, wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke on 21 November, 1992.

Davido, na Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer.

Im be one of di most popular and influential African musician.

Davido don win plenti awards from di Next Rated Award for 2012 till date.

Im be di oga of im own record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Davido release im second studio album A Good Time for November 2019. New African Magazine name am as di top 100 most influential Africans for 2019.