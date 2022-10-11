'She tell me say she stab am for neck, ribs and belle' - Witness tell court

Wetin we call dis foto, Prison wardens hold Chidimma Ojukwu

11 October 2022, 15:02 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Gift Andrew

Di murder trial of young university undergraduate Chidinma Ojukwu continue on Tuesday, 11 October for Lagos High Court TBS.

Di court listen to di testimony of police officer Olusegun Bamidele wey investigate di case and record di confessional statement of di first defendant.

Chidinma and her sister Chioma Egbuchu plus one Adedapo Quadri dey face nine count charges wey include murder, conspiracy and stealing.

Di witness show di court fotos and videos wey im team snap wen dem visit scene of di murder.

Di court also accept di foto and video evidence plus oda documents and item wey witness bring as exhibits P27, 28 and 29.

Di three defendants dey present in court wen di witness play di videos and pictures during im testimony.

'Chidinma push and stab Usifo'

According to Inspector Bamidele, Chidinma bin deny say she sabi Usifo Ataga until dem show am CCTV footage wey show her and di victim for di alleged murder incident location.

“Wen I ask am wia Ataga dey, she tell me say she no know, I tell am say Ataga don die and she kill am, and no be say she only kill am, she stab am for neck wit knife” na wetin di witness tok.

E say na afta dem show am evidence she come up wit different tori of how di incident happun.

She claim say dem drink and smoke loud and she add Raphinol tablet inside dia drink.

Di witness say Chidinma claim say she bin no fit take more sex from Ataga as di victim bin demand and dat make dem stay separate.

“She dey for bed while di deceased bin dey for chair, so she feel say im don forget im demand, but later im still come back to her and ask to do sex wit am” na so di witness narrate.

According to her, she push am away wey make di deceased hit im head for di stool, but she add say Ataga stand up wit injury for im head and im leg, say im hold her for neck and as dem dey struggle, she pick one of di kitchen knife for di apartment stab di man for neck.

Mr Bamidele narrate say, “di first defendant say di deceased fall down, and sake of im size, if im stand up, e go assault her more, say na sake of dis she carri rope tie di deceased two hands”.

“She say she use di same knife to stab am for ribs and stomach,” na so e tok.

Di witness say Chidinma change her clothes, carri her tins, take di man MacBook laptop and im phones and leave.

Wia dis foto come from, Usifo Ataga Wetin we call dis foto, Usifo Ataga

Wetin video evidence show

Wetin we call dis foto, Prison wardens hold Chidimma Ojukwu

Di witness play CCTV footage wey show Chidinma and Ataga dey walk into di short-let Apartment togeda on June 13, 2021. Dem sidon for di general area and later walk out togeda.

Na for dis same apartment authorities later recover di bodi of di deceased.

Di video show how di room dem lodge dey. Di room get one bed, one cushion chair, kitchen side, two stools wey one dey broken.

Di video recording of di room show di deadi bodi of di man wey di witness identity as Usifo Ataga. E wear boxers and dem cover im chest and stomach wit white cloth.

Di picture evidence show medicine inside Ataga bag, im blood full for ground, broken cabinet and stool plus broken door.

Oda tins dia na di deceased food supplements, im bag, clothes, pain killer and three bottles of wine.

Di bed cover dey stained with di victim blood. One rope and blood stain on di wall and di pillow.

Chidinma confession video

Di court play anoda video footage wia Chidinma sidon for police CID office dey narrate wetin happun. Di video show Chidinma confess how e stab di deceased and how she escape from dia. She tok say she do am sake of Usifo bin no be imsef, say im dey aggressive may be because of di drugs.

“I put plenti doses of drugs inside di drink and e make am high. We drink smoke, watch movie and have sex”.

According to her for di video confession, na sake of di drugs dem dey high. And wen di deceased come on her for more sex, she push am and e fall wound imsef.

“As im stand and we begin struggle, I collect di kitchen knife stab am for neck and e fall” na so she tok.

She further tok for di video say “for fear say im fit attack me again if im stand, I stab am for im rib and stomach and I tie im hand wit handkerchief”. She say she carri her bag and change clothes before she book online cab wey carri am go home. For di video, She tok say nobodi help am kill di victim, say she do am alone. She say she no call for help and bin dey scared as di whole mata go fall on am since dem fight and pesin don dey injured, say na im make am run away.