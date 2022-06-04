Angry mob burn vigilante on allegations of blasphemy for Abuja, police confirm

56 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria police don confam di murder and setting ablaze of local vigilante for di kontri capital, Abuja on Saturday 4 June 2022.

Di Police for inside statement say angry mob allegedly kill 30-years-old Ahmad Usman on allegations say im commit Blasphemy.

Dem add say di local vigilante member bin get into argument wit cleric around Tippa garage area of Abuja. Di argument according to di police turn heated argument wit one unnamed Cleric wey come lead to di murder and setting ablaze of Usman by angry mob wey reach about two hundred.

Di police team wen dem arrive di scene find di victim wey dem don set on fire come rush am go hospital, na dia dem confam dead, after im suffer severe degrees of burn.

Di issue of death wey concern jungle justice sake of blasphemy na one of di topical issue wey shake Nigeria in di last few months.

For May, angry mob kill Deborah Samuel wey be undergraduate of College of Education for Sokoto State on allegations of blasphemy.

Di mata cause protest for di northern Nigerian city as youths begin vex say make police release di suspects wey dem bin arrest wey dem belive say allegedly dey linked to Deborah death.

Recently anoda angry mob of Okada riders allegedly beat Sound Engineer, David Imoh Sunday to death sake of 100 hundred Naira change, we make Lagos State goment vex ban Okada for six Local goment areas.

Recent blasphemy-related events in Nigeria

Recent blasphemy-related events wey don happun for Nigeria include:

April 2022 - Kano court sentence popular atheist to 24 years in jail for blasphemy. Di court find Mubarak Bala guilty of blasphemy against Islam. Mubarak Bala, di 37-year-old president of di Humanist Association of Nigeria, plead guilty to all 18 charges and ask for leniency. Na since 2020 dem don detain am.

- Kano court sentence popular atheist to 24 years in jail for blasphemy. Di court find Mubarak Bala guilty of blasphemy against Islam. Mubarak Bala, di 37-year-old president of di Humanist Association of Nigeria, plead guilty to all 18 charges and ask for leniency. Na since 2020 dem don detain am. August 2020 - Kano sharia court sentence Nigeria musician to death for blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed. Upper Sharia court for Kano northwest Nigeria don sentence singer Yahaya Aminu Shariff to death by hanging. Di sharia court find am guilty for saying wetin no good about Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

- Kano sharia court sentence Nigeria musician to death for blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed. Upper Sharia court for Kano northwest Nigeria don sentence singer Yahaya Aminu Shariff to death by hanging. Di sharia court find am guilty for saying wetin no good about Prophet Muhammad (SAW). 2009 - local newspaper Daily Trust report say youth for Sara town of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, burn police post and wunjure about 12 persons sake of say di group complain say pesin dey share pamphlets wey dey yab di Islamic prophet Mohammad.

- local newspaper Daily Trust report say youth for Sara town of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, burn police post and wunjure about 12 persons sake of say di group complain say pesin dey share pamphlets wey dey yab di Islamic prophet Mohammad. 2007 - One group of Muslims bin beat one Christiana Oluwatoyin Oluwasesin till she die. Dem bin accuse her say she touch bag wey Quran dey inside. Oluwasesin be Christian and teacher inside Gandu for Gombe state.

- One group of Muslims bin beat one Christiana Oluwatoyin Oluwasesin till she die. Dem bin accuse her say she touch bag wey Quran dey inside. Oluwasesin be Christian and teacher inside Gandu for Gombe state. · 2007 - Sharia court for Kano sentence one Sani Kabil to three years for person sake of accuse of blasphemy but appeal court later free di man for 2009 after two years for prison.

- Sharia court for Kano sentence one Sani Kabil to three years for person sake of accuse of blasphemy but appeal court later free di man for 2009 after two years for prison. 2007 - Some jaguda for Tudun Wada in Kano state kill nine pipo and burn churches after dem say some student disrespect prophet Muhammad.

- Some jaguda for Tudun Wada in Kano state kill nine pipo and burn churches after dem say some student disrespect prophet Muhammad. 2002 - Nigeria suppose hold Miss World modelling, Muslims for north begin dey riot after one local newspaper bin report say prophet Muhammad go like take wife inside di models if im dey alive. Di report vex dem and dem burn di local tori office for Kaduna. Nigeria later carry di pageant go London after di fight.