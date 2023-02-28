Messi, odas wey win for di Best Fifa player award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi win men's Fifa award inside one ceremony for Paris

Dem don name Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi men's player of di year for di 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

Di 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win di prize

Messi bin captain Argentina to World Cup glory for Qatar, and e score 27 goals for 49 games for club and country for 2021-22.

Dem name Barcelona Alexia Putellas women's player of di year.

Messi, wey win di award for di second time, say: "E dey amazing. Na honour for me to dey here and to win dis award. Without my team-mates I no go dey here.

"I achieve di dream wey I don dey hope for for so long. Na very few pipo fit achieve am and na luck I get to do so."

For di ceremony for Paris, dem name Lionel Scaloni, wey lead Argentina to dia third World Cup title, men's coach of di year.

Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola – wey guide Manchester City go di sixth Premier League title - and Real Madrid Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti to di honour.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fifa president Gianni Infantino present Lionel Messi wit di award

Dem name England manager Sarina Wiegman women's coach of di year afta she lead di Lionesses go European Championship glory for home soil last year, na di team first major trophy.

Dem recognize Aston Villa and Argentina Emiliano Martinez as di best men's goalkeeper, while England Mary Earps win di women's award.

30-year-old Martinez, help im kontri win di World Cup, e save four penalties along di way, wey include di shootout victory against France for di final.

Earps, wey play for Manchester United for di Women's Super League, bin start all six of England games for Euro 2022 as dem win di competition.

Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy, of Polish side Warta Poznan, win di Fifa Puskas award for di best goal of di year. E send correct overhead volley against Stal Rzeszow wey fly enta di back of di net wit di help of im crutches.

Recipient of di fair play award na Luka Lochoshvili, wey hold di tongue of im opponent, Georg Teigl, to save im life afta di midfielder fall unconscious.

Fifpro men's world XI na: Thibaut Courtois; Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro; Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe.

Full list of winners:

Di Best men's player: Lionel Messi

Di Best women's player: Alexia Putellas

Di Best men's goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Di Best women's goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Di Best men's coach: Lionel Scaloni

Di Best women's coach: Sarina Wiegman

Di Best Puskas award: Marcin Oleksy

Di Best fan award: Argentina fans