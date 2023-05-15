Police don arrest Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti over assault on officer

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos police command

38 minutes wey don pass

Police don place Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti under arrest over assault of one officer on Sarturday.

Kuti, 40, son of legendary activist and musician turn imsef im to di Lagos state police command on Monday morning following di Inspector General of police order for im arrest Saturday night, police toktok pesin tok for one Twitter post.

Di singer show face for police office wit im ''lawyer and family representative'', di statement tok.

One viral video over di weekend show Oga Kuti dey slap one police officer wey dey uniform along di road.

E no too clear wetin cause di wahala but Oga Kuti for one Instagram post claim say di officer bin wan ''kill me and my family''.

Na big offence to assault police officer for Nigeria and any pesin wey dem find guilty fit get three years jail sentence.

But dis trend dey happun well-well as many civilians don too get liver to assault officers in recent times.

Dis dey common as di kontri continue to deal wit cases of police brutality wey cause di 2020 EndSars protest wen plenti youths for many days carry waka enter streets all over di nation in protest against di actions of di men in uniform.

'I go give my full cooperation' - Kuti

Di controversial singer bin tok say im dey ready to collabo wit di police as dem investigate di causes wey lead to di event of di day.

For anoda Instagram post on Saturday night shortly after di order for im arrest, Oga Kuti say ''I welcome di investigate and go give my full cooperation,''