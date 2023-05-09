Nigerian woman sue her papa to stop her forced marriage

58 minutes wey don pass

One 20-year-old woman for northern Nigeria don sue her papa say im wan force her to marry stranger, local media report.

Fatima Aliyu lawyer tell one Sharia (Islamic) court for Kaduna state say she don already get pesin wey she love.

Im also tok say di woman no dey sue her papa out of disrespect for am.

According to tori pipo Dailypost, Bulama say: “Di papa want im client to marry one man for dia village for Niger state. Right now, she dey live for her aunty house sake of im threaten to take her to di village and marry her off.”

Also on im part, Fatima papa, Aliyu Muhammad tell di court say im late parents don choose di groom for im daughter wen dem bin dey alive and im want respect dia wishes.

“I marry my six daughters off for di village and dem dey do well. Fatima mama na di brain behind her stubbornness. I need permission to consult wit my pipo ontop dis mata,” e tok.

Judge Malam Aiyeku Abdulrahman rule say while di papa get im right to choose husband for im daughter, force marriage no dey encouraged.

Im advise di man to dey patient wit im daughter.

“Allow her to present di pesin she wan to marry and if you dey pleased wit im religion and character, you allow her to get married,” di judge tok.

Forced marriage na crime for Nigeria

Marriage na for two consenting adults. Although di law neva really define who be adult, but child na pesin wey dey below di age of 18 years old.

Nigeria only get three (3) forms of legally recognised marriages; English/Statutory Marriage, Customary Marriage and den Islamic/Sharia Marriage.

All oda forms of marriages seem to allow child marriage. Child marriage na forced marriage, since any child lack di power to agree to any marriage.

Unfortunately, dem never begin dey enforce di protection of a child under di Child’s Right Act of 2003 across all parts of Nigeria.

Many states for di Northern part of Nigeria neva yet approve or enact di Child Right Act. Forced marriage no dey limited to children, e get cases wia dem even force adults into marriage.