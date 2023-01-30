Birthday party turn mass murder for South Africa

15 minutes wey don pass

Eight pipo don die and four odas wounjure afta one mass shooting for birthday party for Gqeberha city, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Di attack bin happun on Sunday afternoon.

Police tok say two unknown gunmen bin start to shoot guests wey bin dey dance and mingle for house party.

Dem neva arrest anybodi but manhunt don start.

Dem neva know who die and injure but police say di owner of di house dem attack dey among dem.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene tok say, "di victims bin dey killed by criminals".

"We no go rest until we find out wetin happun and who get hand for dis callus and cold-blooded attack for unsuspecting victims".

Di police minister and di national police commissioner suppose visit Gqeberha wey dem bin formerly call Port Elizabeth on Monday.

South Africa get one of di highest gun crime rates for di world but random mass shooting no dey very common.

Last year, di kontri bin get multiple shootings for separate taverns wey kill more than 20 people.

Di shooting still dey under investigations.

Di last time dis kain tin happun for July 2022 wia 15 pipo die for gunmen hand for Soweto bar.

Eyewitnesses say di gunmen bin no take anytin at all for di attack.