Wetin Jamb tok about 2022/2023 cut-off mark

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Web

32 minutes wey don pass

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) don set 140 and above as cut off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities for Nigeria.

Na Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Jamb Registrar tok dis one wen e dey address pipo for di 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and awards on Saturday for Abuja, Nigeria Federal capital Territory.

Prof Oloyede say di Board approve 100 as cut off mark into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

E explain say di figures wey im announce na di minimum score but say higher institutions must not go below di score wey dem approve.

Wetin Jamb Registrar tok

Di policy meeting na wia di Jamb and board members dey meet wit representatives of higher institutions wia dem dey review di exam wey dem just finish.

Di Registrar of Jamb say higher institutions must not collect more dan N2,000 as screening fees from candidates.

“E no dey allowed for any institution to make candidates directly or indirectly incur further related expenses on screening exercises, such as administrative and bank charges.

“Jamb go provide for free, to all institutions access to photo images and fingerprint data of candidates, in order to stop di substitution of candidates wey sit for di examinations,” e tok.

E add say ''All institution must abide by dis minimum point. Dis one mean say no institution fit go below the standard.

''For di 15 private universities wey demand between 120 and 130 as minimum points, note say di 140 dey untouchable and must not be violated.

"Dis na becos di system put in place no go recognize 139, so ensure you comply," e tok.