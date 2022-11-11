Taiwan na top of agenda for Xi-Biden meeting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Taiwan dey expected to be di top of di agenda wen US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet next week.

Dis go be dia first in-person encounter since Oga Biden enta office for 2020.

Di much-awaited meeting dey come for time wen relations between di two superpowers don particularly one kain.

Na di claim of Beijing ova self-ruled Taiwan and im increasing strong hand for Asia dey cause di gbege between di two kontris.

Di US don respond as dem restrict access to computer chip technology.

Dis one don hit China export-driven economy wey dey use di tech to make and sell evri evri from phones to electric cars.

Sake of di recent spike in tensions - America Asian allies like India, Japan and Australia – go dey closely watch di meeting wey suppose take place on Monday, 14 November for Bali ahead of di G20 Summit.

Oga Xi don spend most of di pandemic for China and na only recently im begin travel overseas again.

"I dey sure say we go discuss Taiwan... and we don already lay out wetin I wan do wit am wen we tok... wetin both of us red lines be," Oga Biden tok am for one press conference on Thursday afta di White House confam di meeting.

Dis way dem fit "determine weda or not dem conflict wit one anoda… and if dem do, how to resolve and how to work am out", e tok.

Howeva, im also add say im no dey willing to "make any fundamental concessions" about di US' policy on Taiwan.

Beijing dey see di self-governing island as im own territory wey must unite wit di mainland.

But Taiwan dey see imsef as separate.

Unlike previous US presidents, Oga Biden don repeatedly tok say di US go defend Taiwan in di event of any Chinese invasion.

But di White House don always roll back im comments, dey insist say di stand of Washington on "strategic ambiguity" - under which e no dey commit to defend Taiwan but also no dey rule out di option - remain unchanged.

Meanwhile Oga Xi has told the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "focus all energy on fighting a war... and build di ability to win", according to state media reports earlier dis week.

Reports don tok say Oga Xi bin don tell army to "strengthen military training in preparation for war" because China dey for "unstable and uncertain" position.

Tensions increase in August wen US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan. China respond wit large scale military exercises around di island.

On Thursday di White House say e go brief Taiwan on di results of di Biden-Xi meeting, wit national security adviser Jake Sullivan say di aim na to make Taiwan feel "secure and comfortable" about US support.

Meanwhile, China foreign ministry say make di US work togeda wit China to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements, add say while im want peace wit di US, "di Taiwan question" dey for di centre of im interests.

For di Chinese Communist Party congress last month, Oga Xi tok am say China position on Taiwan wia dem go "neva promise to renounce di use of force".

Im tok say dem go reserve di option of "taking all measures necessary" if "outside forces" interfere wit China claims.

Di US don since dey waka ontop tightrope over Taiwan. One cornerstone of im relationship wit Beijing na di One China policy, wey Washington acknowledge as only one Chinese government - for Beijing - and e no get any formal ties wit Taiwan.