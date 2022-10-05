Police arrest man wey allegedly 'tiff' ova 600,000 naira from offering basket for Ekiti
Ekiti State Police Command say dem arrest one man wey allegedly tiff ₦620,115 from offering vault from one church for Osun state.
Dem gbab am on September 16 for early mor-mor by 4:30am
Dem release statement say dem find di suspect wen dem dey do stop and search for Igbara Odo - Akure Road.
According to di statement, e bin dey carry school bag wey full of different naira notes inside.
AFta dem interrogate am, police say e tok "im bin travel from Iro-para- Ekiti go di Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to tiff di money from di offering safe of di church."
Dis na as e bin dey work as security guard for di church before e later resign.
Christianity na one of di main religion pipo dey practice for Nigeria.
And offerings and tithes na one tin wey church goers dey give to churches.
Recently, a lot of questions don dey come in about wetin dem dey carry di money do.
For some churches, e dey go into di running of di church - building, maintenance, and programmes wey churches dey run to take spread gospel.
Questions on weda time don reach for churches to begin pay tithe don come up again and again.
But Nigeria never make am law.