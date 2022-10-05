Police arrest man wey allegedly 'tiff' ova 600,000 naira from offering basket for Ekiti

Wia dis foto come from, Ekiti State Police Command

5 October 2022, 13:05 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

E﻿kiti State Police Command say dem arrest one man wey allegedly tiff ₦620,115 from offering vault from one church for Osun state.

D﻿em gbab am on September 16 for early mor-mor by 4:30am

Dem release statement say dem find di suspect wen dem dey do stop and search for Igbara Odo - Akure Road.

According to di statement, e bin dey carry school bag wey full of different naira notes inside.

AFta dem interrogate am, police say e tok "im bin travel from Iro-para- Ekiti go di Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to tiff di money from di offering safe of di church."

D﻿is na as e bin dey work as security guard for di church before e later resign.

Christianity na one of di main religion pipo dey practice for Nigeria.

And offerings and tithes na one tin wey church goers dey give to churches.

Recently, a lot of questions don dey come in about wetin dem dey carry di money do.

F﻿or some churches, e dey go into di running of di church - building, maintenance, and programmes wey churches dey run to take spread gospel.

Questions on weda time don reach for churches to begin pay tithe don come up again and again.