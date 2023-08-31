Niger military leaders order police to pursue French ambassador comot from di kontri

Wia dis foto come from, RTN

one hour wey don pass

Di military leaders wey seize power for Niger last month tok say di French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no get diplomatic immunity again and dem don order police to chase am comot.

On Friday, August 25, di military leaders bin order di ambassador to leave di kontri within 48 hours.

Di ambassador bin get di 48 hours ultiamatum sake of di action of French goment wey di Niger new leaders say e no gel wit di interest of dia kontri.

Niger cancel di visas of di ambassador and im family, according to one statement wey dem date August 29, tori pipo Reuters report.

French President Emmanuel Macron bin tok on Monday say di ambassador go stay for di kontri even though di miltary goment dey put pressure for am to leave.