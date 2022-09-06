Champions League match day one fixtures, time, date, how to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, L﻿uke Modric dey part of Real Madrid team wey win di Champions League last season

6 September 2022, 06:09 WAT

Uefa Champions League go begin on Tuesday 6 September, 2022.

Group stage for di 2022/23 dey kick-off Tuesday and Wednesday dis week.

Defending champions Real Madrid go travel to Scotland to face Celtics

Checkout match day one fixtures and who sabi pipo dey tip to win di title dis season.

Tuesday September 6 ,Champions league fixtures & time

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen 5:45 pm

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea 5:45pm

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa 8:00pm

Celtic vs Real Madrid 8:00pm

FC Salzburg vs AC Milan 8:00 pm

Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus 8:00 pm

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk 8:00 pm

Sevilla vs Manchester City 8:00 pm

W﻿ednesday September 7 Champions league fixtures & time

Ajax Amsterdam vs Rangers 5:45 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP 5:45 PM

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto 8:00 PM

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen 8:00 PM

Club Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen 8:00 PM

Internazionale vs Bayern Munich 8:00 PM

Napoli vs Liverpool 8:00 PM

H﻿ow to watch di Champions League for TV?

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Who be di favourites to win?

According to data specialists Nielsen Gracenote, Real Madrid na di favourites to win dis season Champions League.

Gracenote Euro Club Index simulations give Real a 21% chance of lifting di trophy next May.

Manchester City (20%), Liverpool (19%) and Bayern Munich (10%) na di oda main contenders.

Manchester City get 60% chance or one of last season two finalists, Real Madrid and Liverpool, for winning dis season competition.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis for Nielsen Gracenote, say: "without di competition starting, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool already get more than a 90% chance of reaching dis season Champions League knockout phase.

Real Madrid chance of negotiating di group phase dey as high as 98% before even dem kick a ball.

"Along wit di trio, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all get more than 80% chance of progressing to di knockout phase."