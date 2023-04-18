BTS star J-Hope dey match break from music to military to serve im motherland

Wia dis foto come from, J-HOPE VIA WEVERSE

2 hours wey don pass

BTS star J-Hope don start im military service on Tuesday as im post im bye-bye message to im fans online.

Im be di second member of di ogbonge K-Pop boy band wey go enta di military.

For South Korea, men wey dey between di age of eight to 35 years old gats enta military service for 18-21 months.

Jin na di first for di boyband wey go join di military wen e enta for December.

Di rest suppose follow go in di next few years.

Di band bin press pause on BTS last year so all of dem go fit focus on dia own projects. J-Hope recently drop music wey im do with rapper J Cole.

Di 29-year-old bin post picture wia in just barb im hair for Instagram before dem carry am go di city of Wonju to follow di di military enlistment ceremony on Tuesday.

Im write for di caption of di post sa "I go go well", di posts don gada about eight million likes from im army wey dey follow wish am well.

Wia dis foto come from, BTS VIA TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, BTS full group wit J-Hope wey dey go army

BTS bin also post picture togeda wia Jin wear im military uniform follow join.

Many fans carry rented buses wey dem paste J-Hope picture on top to follow tell di star bye-bye.

For years, question as to weda BTS suppose go do dia by force military service bin dey, as some arguments come say maybe dia contributions for art suppose help dem make dem no enta army.