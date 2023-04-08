Manchester United vs Everton prediction, preview and team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United go dey aim to reclaim third place for Premier League dis weekend as dem continue dia fight for a Champions League place.

Erik ten Hag men welcome relegation strugglers Everton to Old Trafford dis afternoon afta dem try beat Brentford for midweek.

Avoiding defeat go see dem move above Newcastle in di race for a top four position.

Ahead of di game against Everton, ten Hag major problem remain im strikers wey no dey score.

Except for Marcus Rashford, Manchester United oda forwards dey struggle wit goal-scoring.

Di appointment of Sean Dyche don serve as di hope of di struggling Toffees.

Despite say dem neva come out for di bottom four, Everton be like dem don fall back on track as dem neva lose in dia last four fixtures.

Manchester United vs Everton team news

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen go dey available for di first time since January afta e recover from ankle injury.

Luke Shaw dey out wit a thigh problem and Casemiro still dey observe im suspension.

Everton fit dey forced to change dia starting line-up for di first time in five Premier League games due to Abdoulaye Doucoure three-game ban.

Ruben Vinagre don overcome one Achilles problem, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continue to build im fitness.

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Football sabi pesin Chris Sutton say Manchester United no dey free-flowing at di moment but dem still try beat Brentford on Wednesday.

E say United dey decent position to make di top four as Tottenham no dey do well, but e dey important for dem to keep pushing on, especially for home.

Everton no go make am easy for dem and since Dyche take charge for January, dem carry more of a threat now, especially from set-plays - but United go still win.

Prediction: 2-1