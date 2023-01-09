'Edo train attackers fit be same pipo wey attack Kaduna-Abuja train' - Survivor

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Edo train attack happun on Saturday

Di latest train attack for Edo state don bring horrible memory of similar attack wey happun for di Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

Hassan Usman na one of passengers wey gunmen bin kidnap last year as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna and e tell BBC News Pidgin say e dey highly possible say na di same pipo wey attack dia train carry out di Edo train attack wey happun on Saturday.

Na on Saturday gunmen attack train for Edo state, South south Nigeria - di incident happun for di train station for Igueben as passengers dey try board to go Warri inside Delta state.

Hassan wey spend over four months inside bush with di gunmen also tok say goment suppose improve security across all train stations not only Kaduna Abuja one wey don get beta security now.

“Wetin happun for Edo bring back painful memories to us passengers of di Abuja-Kaduna train,” e tok.

E say dis na “becos we know and don experience wetin dis passengers go through and na bad something.

“And to me e dey highly possible say na di same set of pipo wey carry out our attack do dis one too becos dem fit change location since security plenty for Abuja Kaduna train now.”

Goment need act to stop dis kain attack

Hassan tok say beta sleep still dey hard many of im pipo wey experience di Abuja Kaduna train dey hope for release of passengers wey dem kidnap for Edo state.

“We dey call on goment to improve beta security across all stations instead of just some dis na how to stop dis kain bad incident from happening.”

“As I dey tok to you many of our passengers from dat train still experience trauma, e get one wey tell me say e still dey visit psychiatric hospital because of di trauma e still dey go through.”

‘All train stations stations need beta security’

Security expert Hashidu Dalhatu say how to stop all diz train attacks na improve security across all stations and rail tracks for di kontri.

Di expert wey don appear for many radio programs talking about security situation of Nigeria add say di improvement in Abuja to Kaduna train network go make am hard for attacks again but di improvement must go round.

“Dis attackers no be dull pipo dem get sense if dem see say to attack so and so place go hard dem go find easy target and na wetin we see with Edo be dat.”

“Goment need to make sure say all di security aparatus and CCTV dem for put for Kaduna reach everywhere for Nigeria dat na how to stop dis train attacks.”

How di incident happun

Police authorities confam during di weekend say jaguda pipo attack train station for Edo state, kidnap passengers wey dey wait to board train.

Di attack happun for Igueben station for Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Tok-tok pesin of di State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, wey confam di incident give BBC say di assault happun on Saturday evening and many pipo wunjure.

According to di Police, di abductors, wey cari AK 47, invade di train station and shoot sporadically into di air before dem abduct scores of intending travellers, cari dem enta bush.

For statement wey dem bin earlier release police say many of di passengers sustain bullet wounds.

Dem also tell Nigerians say dia officers don begin find di abductors and dem plan to rescue di kidnapped victims.

“On 7th of January, 2023, at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen wey cari AK 47 riffles attack di train station for Igueben, Edo State, and kidnap unspecified number of passengers, wey bin dey wait to board di train to Warri.

“Di kidnappers, wey shoot into di air before dem kidnap some passengers, leave some pesins wit bullet wounds.

“Di Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division and men, don visit di scene of di crime wit members of di Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters wit view to protect di lives and property of di remaining passengers,” di statement tok.

According to Oga Nwabuzor, dem don begin operation immediately to rescue di victims and arrest di kidnapers.

Local media say na up to 32 pipo di kidnappers cari but dis figure no dey confirmed yet.

Federal goment react

Di federal goment condemn di kidnapping of passengers for Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben.

For inside statement authorities reassure di public say security Agencies dey make efforts to rescue di kidnapped train passengers.