H﻿ow man for Ogun state allegedly beat wife to death sake of property

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

36 minutes wey don pass

One 45 year-old man don chop arrest sake of say e allegedly beat im 42yr old wife Bukola Omotosho to death.

Ogun state Police for statement say dem gbab am on Sunday 20 November 2022.

Police say di arrest happun afta complain wey di elder sister of di late Bukola lodge for Kemta divisional headquarters on 14 November.

"Na di elder sister report say di late woman husband beat and seriously wunjure her over one minor disagreement," Abimbola Oyeyemi police spokespesin tok.

Late Bukola bin send voice note to alert her sister

Di police quote di complainant say di man allegedly rush im late wife go hospital to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta for medical attention, but she die while receiving treatment.

Dis one dey inside di voice note Bukola send to her sister before she die - police say di man no know say di woman make di recording.

She bin yarn dem say her husband don use padlock to hit her for head while e dey beat her.

For di audiom Bukola bin explain say if she die, make dem sabi say na her husband wey kill her.

Police say "wen we play di voice note to di suspect, e run as im realize say di crime don cast."

Police later trace di suspect to one Akinseku village for Abeokuta wia e go hide.

W﻿hy di suspect allegedly beat im wife to death

Investigation show say di couple dey get constant quarrel afta di woman build one private school in her name and her husband.

"Di husband wey be carpenter bin want take control of di school wey di late wife wey be NCE graduate refuse," police tok.