South Africa in shock over death of DJ Sumbody

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DJ Sumbody

one hour wey don pass

Music Producer and Amapiano pioneer, DJ Sumbody don die, management Sumsounds music confam am.

D﻿i family tok-tok pesin Mmanake Mokitimi release one press statement to confam di report say investigation still dey go on to confam di cause of DJ Sumbody death.

Local tori pipo for South eNCA also announce am as breaking news for dia early morning show ‘The South African morning'

"﻿Dem kill di music producer and Amapiano pioneer in di early hours of di morning for Johannesburg.

“Unconfam reports say dem shoot and kill di DJ .”, eNCA announce am.

But im management say dem no fit give details of im untimely death but tok say di artiste bin run into an unfortunate incident wey lead to im death.

Im family say di details wey surround im death no dey clear.

At about 5am on Sunday, im bin recently post a video of imsef dey dance for club for im recent Instagram story. E no dey clear whether na di same day im record di video.

But from oda recent post, di music producer suppose perform for one All White Veuve Clicquot Picnic on Sunday.

One of im friends and colleague also confam di death for Twitter post wia im share fotos of dem togeda

Wetin to sabi about DJ Sumbody

DJ Sumbody wey im real name na Oupa John Sefoka, na popular South African Disk Jockey and music artist. Im enta limelight afta e drop hit songs like Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye.

Na im still be di brain behind di hit single Suk’emabhozeni wey make waves for di South African music industry.

He don also collaborate wit oda artistes from across Africa.

Im bin recently perform for one live concert of Nigerian artiste DBanj wey hold for Pretoria, South Africa.