A﻿frican team squads for Qatar World Cup 2022

15 November 2022

Na Five days remain for di 2022 Fifa World Cup wey dey happun for Qatar to start.

Football fans around di world don dey catch di World Cup fever. As belle dey sweet di kontris wey qualify, pepper body dey worry some big kontris wey miss out.

Nigeria, Cote D'ivoire, Algeria and Egypt no qualify for Africa, Italy, 2018 hosts Russia and Norway wey get di hottest striker for Premier league now Erling Haaland no go for Europe.

A﻿frica na one of di controversial continents wey football fans get mixed feelings about, sake of say dem get plenty stars, ogbonge players wey dey make name for dia clubs, but yet dem neva win di World Cup before.

Even though fans dey enjoy African teams wen dem play for di biggest international football fiesta for di world, di same football fans no dey expect too much from dem.

A﻿frica fit make progress pass di semi-final stage with di squads wey dey represent di continent?

D﻿is na question pipo dey ask Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon , Senegal and Morocco.s.

Meanwhile, m﻿ake we torchlight dia final squads.

G﻿hana

As Nigeria no qualify for di World Cup West Africa fit don ready to give arch rivals Ghana all di support. Afta Ghana qualify for dia first World Cup for 2006, dem become di third African nation to qualify for di quarter finals for di 2010 edition for South Africa.

Ghana dey Group H wit Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea

Ghana Squad Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Nurudeen Manaf, Ibrahim Danlad. Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman. Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed. Forwards: Osman Bukari, Williams Inaki, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Sowah Kamal, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

S﻿ome of di players dey happy well well afta dem see di final list on Monday, 14, November.

Dem tok ontop social media say belle dey sweet dem to be part of di team

S﻿enegal

A﻿t di moment, Senegal na one of di big teams for Africa especially wit dia ogbonge star player Sadio Mane.

E﻿vribodi eyes dey on di former Liverpool star wey win di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal dey for Group A wit hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abdou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Nampalys Mendy, Moustapha Name, Pape Matar Sarr.

Forwards: Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.

T﻿unisia

Tunisia don go World Cup five times. Most of dia players dey play for dia local football league.

Dem dey Group D wit France, Australia, and Denmark.

Tunisia squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi

Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti.

Morocco

Morocco squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiyat Allal, Badr Benoun, Nayef Aguerd.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Bilal El Khannous.

Attackers: Hakim Ziyech, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira.

C﻿ameroon

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Tolo Nouhou, Christopher Wooh.

Midfielders: Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.