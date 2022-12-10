South Africa want legalize prostitution - see wetin dey di plan

Sex workers don dey wan make goment decriminalise prostitution

one hour wey don pass

South Africa say dem go decriminalise sex work through one Law wey di Minister of justice dey push.

Di cabinet approve di Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill late last month.

"We hope say di decriminalisation go reduce human rights violations against sex workers," Justice Minister Ronald Lamola tok.

AFP news agency quote sex worker rights' group SWEAT as saying: "Wit sex workers no longer label as criminals, dem fit now work much better wit di police to tackle violence".

Why goment wan put di Law

Di main reason for di Law na to tackle high level of crime against women for di kontri.

Advocacy groups say dem get over 150,000 sex workers for South Africa.

Recently, authorities retrieve half a dozen deadi body wey many pipo believe say na sex workers wey miss for one building for Johannesburg in October.

Police Minister Bheki Cele say dem don record increase in murder cases of women year-on-year between July and September wit di killing of almost 1,000 women.

Cases of rape also go up by 11 percent, wit 10,000 cases during di period, Cele add.

Wetin di Law go dey about

South Africa post-apartheid constitution dey among di softest laws in di world.

E allow progressive laws on abortion and same-sex marriage, but e no too address issue of sex work.

Goment don make di bill public so dat members of di public go fit comment on top am.

Sex work no go be crime again

Goment neva decide weda to regulate di business or not

To drastically reduce violence against sex workers

E go ban pkin dem from involving in di selling of sex

End human trafficking for sexual purpose

To ensure say South Africa comply wit International Instruments

To delete all criminal records of pipo wey bin involve for sex work

Di bill go decide di location wia sex work fit dey happun

Some kontris wia prostitution dey legal

Prostitution na crime for most kontris of di world.

However, e get some kontris wey legalize am but wit strict regulations.

Di Laws na to make am be say pipo no exploit doz wey dey into do business and also to protect sexual workers.