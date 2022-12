How Abuja-Kaduna train service go run wen e resume from Monday

Wia dis foto come from, NRC

43 minutes wey don pass

Residents of Abuja and Kaduna for north central Nigeria fit start to travel wit train services again.

Di Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) say di Abuja-Kaduna passenger train service go start on Monday, 5 December.

Oga of di Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Fidet Okhiria announce di resumption of di train services ontop statement on Saturday.

Train schedule

According to di statement, di train stations go open from 6:30 for morning on Monday, 5 December, 2022 and na only two services dem go dey run for now “di first train go comot from di Rigasa train station for Kaduna state to Abuja by 8:00am in di morning. From Abuja, di first train go leave di Idu train station to Kaduna state by 9:45 for morning” E tok.

Di Railway Corporation also tok say dem don get new security measures.

One of di measures na for passengers to present dia National Identity Number (NIN) and valid Boarding Ticket before dem go allow dem to enta di train.

Di statement tok say to buy ticket now by proxy go only dey allowed for minors and a specified number of adult passengers.

You fit buy tickets online and you fit use you mobile app buy ticket too from 8' 0 clock on Sunday morning 4, December, 2022.

Why Goment bin stop di train services

Di Nigeria Railway Corporation stop di train services for di Abuja-Kaduna route afta jaguda pipo attack di passenger train for Kaduna on 28 March, 2022.

Di jaguda pipo bomb di rail track and di moving train, kill pipo and kidnap di remaining passengers.

Afta plenti protests from di families of di pipo wey dem kidnap, dem begin release dem small small.