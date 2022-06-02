Arthur Fraser accuse S/Africa president Ramaphosa of 'crime'

South Africa former spy oga don accuse President Cyril Ramaphosa of kidnapping and bribery.

Arthur Fraser don report di case to SA police.

Di case na di alleged $4m wey dem steal from one of Ramaphosa property for 2020 and di alleged work wey enta to hide wetin happun.

Oga Ramaphosa say “basis no dey for claim of criminal conduct”.

Some pipo don spot oga Fraser say e be paddy of former President Jacob Zuma.

Odas believe say dis accuse na sake of di kasala inside di ruling African National Congress (ANC) before dia leadership elections for December.

Di police don confam say dem don register case on di mata wit dem, and say, “duce process go follow”.

Dis due processes go include initial investigation.

Wetin oga Fraser dey accuse Ramaphosa

Oga Fraser say e don pack pictures, bank account details and video footage give police.

E work as di kontri State Security Agency (SSA) from 2016 to 2018.

For im statement, e say criminals enta farm for Limpopo province for February 2020 to tiff pass $4m.

Then dem detain dem and interrogate dem for di property and pay dem to no say pim about wetin happun.

Ramaposa Statement on di mata

Di president office confam say true-true robbery bin happun for im Limpopo farm.

Dem say “dem tiff money wey dey made from sale of game”.

Oga Ramaphosa, wey bin dey outside di kontri dat time, bin report di mata give di police presidential protection unit.

According to statement for im office, e “ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation into di mata”.

Who be Arthur Fraser?

Oga Fraser go work as head of di kontri prison service afta e serve as spy chief.

Last September, na im order di release of Zuma sake of medical reasons.

At di time, Zuma just two months inside im 15 month sentence for contempt of court wey pepper many South Africans.

Dem also don accuse am say im follow help corruption wen e be oga of SSA.

Na witness tok dis one inside inquiry for di kontri during Zuma presidency, wey dem dey call di Zondo commission.