'We dey panic mode now' - Christian Atsu family tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu dey play professional football for Turkey

14 minutes wey don pass

Family of Ghanaian international player, Christian Atsu Twasam currently dey “panic” after news emerge say e still dey miss under de wreckage for Turkey.

Relatives start dey gather for de family home where en late mother who die three years ago dey live.

According to en senior brother, Isaac Teye Twasam, dem develop make dem start dey panic.

“En agent confam give we say dem find am so he dey hospital. So I ask if he get any major injury, wey he talk me say make I give am two hours to confirm from de hospital” Isaac Teye Twasam talk sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

But dem no find Atsu for any hospital, until later wen de club talk say be like de news about Atsu en rescue be mistaken identity.

So Isaac Teye Twasam, follow up with de agent again to confam de development.

“Wen I talk to de agent, he talk me say still dem no find am…Now we dey panic” he reveal.

According to Atsu en senior brother, both Atsu en mother and father die.

“Atsu dey live alone for Turkey, en wife and kids dey London…I speak to en wife, she say make I wait, if any information come she go tell me,” Isaac Teye Twasam reveal.

Atsu still dey missing

Christian Atsu agent on Wednesday reveal say de footballer whereabouts still dey unknown.

Dis dey come one day afta initial report say dem pull am out from de wreckage "wit injuries" afta de Turkey earthquakes.

"We dey do everytin we fit do to locate Christian," Nana Sechere tok.

"As you fit imagine, dis continue to be devastating time for en family."

Inside one social media post, de agent add say: "Afta yesterday update from de club say dem pull Christian out alive, we neva confam Christian en whereabouts."

Ghana forward Atsu dey play for Hatayspor, de club vice-president Mustafa Özat initially talk say dem rescue de player.

Until later on, dem reveal on Wednesday say he be like e be mistaken identity, Atsu go still dey under de wreckage.