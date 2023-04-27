'I no regret say I marry Abiodun'

Abiodun David Dada na man wey survive acid attack.

Im wife, Mrs Dada tok say she decide to marry her husband sake of say she love am wit all her heart and na man of God.

She say wen she cari Abiodun go meet her parents, dem insult am sake of her choice of man.

Di couple get three children - two girls and one boy.

"Dem say me wey fine like dis wan marry dis kind pesin. I say make dem leave me," Mrs Dada tok.

She say she dey encourage her husband make im no tink am if pipo dey call am names outside sake of im condition.

Mrs Dada tok say she no dey shame to go out wit her husband and add say di man na pesin wey get patience.

"I see am as man of God and pesin wey go give me peace of mind if I marry am. And I tank God say I get peace of mind wen I marry am. Na beta pesin," she tok.

She say na evri day her husband dey make am happy.

'I don forgive pesin wey do me like dis', acid attack survivor

"Wen I dey one year and six months, my cousin pour me acid. Im bin dey stay wit us. Wetin happun be say, im and my mama get misunderstanding, im kon tell my mama say e go let am know di kind pesin wey im be."

Dis na wetin Abiodun David Dada tell BBC Pidgin as im and im wife share tori of dia life.

Abiodun tok say wen im cousin come back home from wia im go, im cari outside come back and im parents no know.

"Im just ask my mama wia I dey, my mama tell am say I dey inside dey sleep, im just go to di bedroom, cari me for wia I dey sleep, take me to backyard and pour di acid for my head and also open my mouth pour di acid. Afta dis, e cari me go inside and jump fence to run away," Abiodun tok.

Di 32-year-old man say na one girl wey dey see everytin wey dey go on through di window tell im mama wetin happun and im mama rush am go hospital.

E say doctor tell im mama say im no go fit survive am but im tank God say im still dey alive afta im spend like four years for hospital.

Abiodun tok police catch im cousin and put am for cell but afta days or weeks family begin beg im mama and papa.

"Dem tok say if im go prison, di family go scatter. My mama kon agree say make dem leave my cousin make e dey go," Abiodun tok.

Abiodun tok say im don forgive im cousin wey pour am acid sake of say im sef be sinner.

E tok say life dey hard for am wen im dey grow up as pipo dey call am different names sake of wetin di acid do to im face.

"For neighbourhood wey I grow up, dem dey give me different name, like ojuju, masqurade, horror," e tok.

According to Abiodun, no be evri bodi im grow up wit wan come near am, even im younger ones dey shame and ask say which kain broda be dis?

E say im bin get ambition to become medical doctor but im condition deny am education sake of say schools dey reject am.

Abiodun say sake of say im no fit be medical doctor, im learn work as cobbler and im be oga of imsef.

E say im believe in God and na di words of God dey give am hope.

Surgery to do fix im ears

Abiodun tok say im wan do surgery to fix plastic ears ears so im go fit dey hear well.

E say dem go also do surgery wey go correct im mouth so im mouth go fit open well.