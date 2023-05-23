Foreign students wey dey study for most masters degrees no go fit bring dia family members to di UK from 2024

23 May 2023, 14:24 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Foreign students wey dey study for masters degrees no go fit bring dia family members come UK again, under one immigration restriction.

Dem don make di announcement two days before di official statistics dey expected to show say legal migration don hit a record 700,000 dis year.

Last year, UK grant 135,788 visas to dependants of foreign students - almost nine times di figure for 2019.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently tok say legal migration too dey high.

Last week, e say ministers bin dey "consider a range of options" wey go bring migration down, but e no gree put a precise figure on future acceptable levels.

Under di latest announcement, partners and children of graduate students oda dan those wey dey study courses wey be research programmes no go longer dey allowed to apply to live in di UK during di course.

Last year, di 135,788 visas wey dem grant dependants make up more dan a fifth of all sponsored study related visas wey dem grant, compared to 6% for 2019.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman say di rise in dependants wey dem dey grant visas dey "unprecedented," - e never happun before and "time don reach to tighten up di route to ensure say we fit cut migration numbers".

Inside statement to Parliament, she add say di move "strike di right balance" between bringing down migration and "protecting di economic benefits wey students fit bring to di UK".