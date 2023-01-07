Wetin to know as INEC begin distribute PVC for wards

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don begin distribute Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to di pipo wey register, for di 8,809 electoral wards wey dey Nigeria.

Dis dey come as di general election wey go happun for February don dey draw near and di deadline for PVC collection na January 22.

Di National Commissioner of INEC, Festus Okoye tok for statement say “di Commission decide to begin cari out PVC collection for di 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023.

“Di devolution of PVC collection to di wards dey start on 6 January 2023, and we encourage all validly registered voters wey neva collect dia PVCs to gbab di opportunity of di distribution to di wards to do am.'' Okoye toke.

Wetin you need know

Afta 15 January, 2023, INEC don tok say to collect PVC, you go need visit di local goment offices of di commission until di process go close for January 22, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants fit collect dia PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays”, dem tok.

Oga Okoye also tok say all di pipo wey apply for di replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs fit collect dia PVCs for di wards during di same period.

But im note say di PVCs of pipo wey apply for transfer dey available for collection for di local goment and registration areas wia dem wan vote and no be for di local goment wia dem cari out di transfer.

Wetin you need do to collect your PVC?

INEC say wetin you need na to present your Temporary Voter’s Card to di INEC Officials for di ward or for di local goment wia dem wan collect dia PVC.

'Inec go work on weekends'

Inec say anybody wey no dey able to collect dia PVCs for di Local Goment Offices of di Commission fit do so for Registration Areas/Electoral Wards.

F﻿estus Okoye, head of voter education for di commission say afta 15 January 2023, di exercise go return to di Local Goment Offices of di Commission until 22nd January 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants fit collect dia PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm everyday, including Saturdays and Sundays," e tok.

Di commission also direct all di RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) to do meeting wit critical stakeholders for dia States and local goment areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and di media .

Di aim of di meeting na to brief dem on how di collection of di PVCs go be so dem go fit sensitise di public and make sure say di exercise waka smooothly.

Permanent Voters Card dey important during election

PVC na Permanent Voters Card.

Dis na di identification wey registered voters dey cari go polling stations.

According to INEC timetable, Presidential and National Assembly elections go happun on 25th February 2023.

Na di ID card for dem to fit vote di during general elections.

E dey store and protect information about di holder like biometric data .

Dat na informate wey include physical features, thumbprints among odas.