Security go be one of my biggest priority - Kwankwaso

Wia dis foto come from, Kwankwaso Network/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso tok say to improve security for Nigeria go be one of im biggest priority as e go increase di number of security personel across board if e become president.

Di former Kano state govnor tok dis one as e appear for Chatham House for London on Wednesday with Nigeria general elections just over one month away.

Kwankwaso also tok why na im be di best candidate among all wey dey contest to become Nigeria president as na im dey best equipped to solve di kontri problems.

Afta im speech for Chatham House, Kwankwaso enter BBC office to talk more about im speech and manifesto.

“So wetin I basically tok about na say we get plans for our kontri. We get well thought out manifesto wey dey aimed at solving problems of our kontri.”

“We bin wan talk more for Chatham House but no enough time, di whole programme na one hour and na 20 minutes I get to tok.”

“I bin start my tok dia on security and you know as minister of defence during president Obasanjo (Olusegun) I bin give beta advices on how to solve security wahala.”

Kwankwaso say im aim if e win na to double di present number of military personnel wey di kontri get at di moment.

Di politician tok say im party di NNPP dey set for next month election and dey confident as well.

“At dis time, I don visit about 400 local goments across Nigeria, enta here comot dia all nooks and crannies.”

“And I also dey happy say masses for Nigeria no dey look pesin wey go give dem small change on election day but pesin wey go come solve dia problems.”

On di issue of stepping down for anoda pesin especially Peter Obi of di Labour party wey many pipo bin dey tok about, e tok say:

“Dat discussion don late for now because i no feel say anybody go step down for any pesin at di moment. My party dey well grounded I get 28 govnorship candidates across and 108 senatorial candidates.”

Kwankwaso finally tok say stepping down now na as if e don disown all di promises e make to Nigerians about solving dia problems wen e win next month presidential election.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso profile

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@kwankwasoRM

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso na former govnor of Kano State wey lead di state from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.

Di politician na native of Kwankwaso town of Madobi Local Goment Area of Kano State.

Oda positions wey im don hold before na Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Minister of Defence, Board Member of NDDC and former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For 2015, Kwankwaso contest di presidential primaries under di All Progressives Congress but im lose to Muhammadu Buhari.

For 2018, Kwankwaso return to People's Democratic Party and im contest di presidential primaries but im lose to Atiku Abubakar.

And for 2022, e komot from PDP to join di NNPP wia e dey represent di party as dia presidential candidate for di 2023 general elections.

Why Nigerian politicians dey go Chatham House?

Wia dis foto come from, Kwankwaso Netwrok/Facebook

Na few weeks remain for Nigeria to elect dia new leader for ogbonge 2023 general election.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don already tok say dem no go shift di date of di Presidential election.

At di moment, political parties and candidates still dey do campaign to try win support of voters.

One of di places wey di presidential candidates and oda ogbonge politicians dey go well-well to sell demsefs na 'Chatham House'.

Presidential candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, dat of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi all don go Chatam House too before di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso go.

Chairman of Inec Professor Mahmood Yakubu also spend time before di think tank group on Monday.

Ihensikhen wey be Lawyer tok say Chatham House na place wey give leaders di opportunity to tok wetin dia plan be.

E also say some politicians dey always like to go dia sake of prestige wey di group get.

Di Lawyer say "Politicians dey go seek di endorsement of di Chatham House sake of say na elites policy centre.

"Even though di Chatham House neva get electoral value for Nigeria, na platform to make di world know wetin di pesin dey all about, im expertise, policy and decision making of di pesin and di intellectual acumen of di pesin.

"Anybody wey go Chatham House na big plus and e dey create significant step to decision making or political drive.

Wetin be Chatham House?

Anoda name for Chatham House na di Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Di institute wey be di independent policy institute get im headquarters for London, United Kingdom.

According to di organisation website, dia mission na to provide commentary on world events and give solutions to global challenges.

Dem dey give leadership thought on ogbonge issues wey dey define di 20th century.