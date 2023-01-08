South Africa ex-minister wey enforce racism don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adriaan Vlok bin brutally enforce apartheid but den seek redemption

one hour wey don pass

One notorious police minister during white minority rule for South Africa, Adriaan Vlok, don die aged 85.

E bin play one key role in enforcing di racist system of apartheid, wit police running hit squads wey bin dey kidnap, torture and murder activists.

Vlok bin confess to some of im crimes after apartheid end for 1994 and dem grant am amnesty.

E bin also wash prominent anti-apartheid cleric Rev Frank Chikane feet for 2006 for gesture of contrition.

Im critics see am as a stunt to gain sympathy, and to avoid making a full disclosure of all di crimes wey di apartheid regime bin commit.

Rev Chikane bin survive an attempt by police to poison am to death in 1989.

More dan 45 years of rule by di apartheid regime end in 1994 when Nelson Mandela become South Africa first black president.

For 2007, dem sama Vlok a suspended prison sentence of 10 years for Rev Chikane attempted murder.

"I dey shame for many things wey don do," e bin tok for im sentencing.

Vlok family say e die for one hospital for di capital, Pretoria, after short illness.

E be minister of law and order from 1986 to 1991.

For im profile of am, South Africa History Online say im ministry dey responsible for di detention of about 30,000 pipo as dem try to suppress di revolt against white minority rule.

Vlok testified at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by Mr Mandela's government to uncover the atrocities of the apartheid regime.

Vlok bin admit say im police force bin cary out bombings, wey include dat of di headquarters of di South African Churches.

Dem bin give am amnesty for making di confession.

E bin also wash di feet of di mama and widows of 10 activists wey dem police murder after dem lure dem into an ambush.

For 2015, Vlok tell di BBC Newshour radio programme say e no dey responsible for di "inception of apartheid".