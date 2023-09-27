Wetin dey happun to Victor Osimhen for Napoli

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Osimhen against Bologna on Sunday

27 September 2023, 09:54 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Na serious gbege dey happun between Victor Osimhen and im Italian club Napoli afta one unfortunate incident wia videos show how dem dey mock am wen im lose penalty over di weekend.

Napoli bin first post ‘offensive’ videos of Osimhen for dia TikTok account wey dem call am ‘coconut’. For di second video, Napoli bin post how im lose penalty wit mocking captions.

Di Nigerian striker don delete all di posts wey dey related to Napoli for Instagram and im dey ready to take legal action. Osimhen comot both videos and photos of wia im dey wear Napoli shirt.

Many Nigerians all over di world don bin dey drag Napoli on top di videos wey dem describe as ‘racism’.

Di caption wey dem put for di video na 'I'm not a boy, I'm not a girl. I'm a coconut.'

Di videos bin come afta Osimhen don help di Italian team secure a first league title wey di club never get since over thirty years.

Despite say Osimhen bin singlehandedly give Napoli 31 goals for all competitions, di club still post ‘offensise’ video about am for dia official TikTok account.

‘We no go accept wetin happun’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Victor Osimhen

On Tuesday evening, Osimhen agent Roberto Calenda tok say dem no go accept dat kain treatment from Napoli. E add say di mocking video na serious damage to di image of di player.

According to di statement, Osimhen don already dey subjected to media trials and fake news and dis new mocking video wey Napoli post for dia official TikTok account no go go scot free.

"Wetin happun today for Napoli official profile for di TikTok platform no dey acceptable. A video wey dey mock Victor first enta public domain and dem come later delete am.

"One serious fact be say dis dey cause very serious damage to di player ontop di treatment wey di boy dey suffer for di last period between media trials and fake news."

Calenda add say dem go take legal action against di club to protect Osimhen

"We reserve di right to take legal action and any useful initiative wey go protect Victor".

Between Osimhen and Napoli manager

Napoli play goalless draw wit Bologna afta im lose di penalty chance wey dem get.

E dey obvious say di manager Rudi Garcia no dey happy wit Osimhen as dem substitute am for just four minutes to di end of di game.

Napoli bin appoint Garcia as dia new head coach earlier dis year. Di 59-year-old Frenchman bin replace Luciano Spalletti wey comot di club.

As manager, Garcia bin win di Ligue 1 title wit Lille for 2010–2011 season.

E don coach clubs like Roma, Marseille, Lyon and Saudi Arabia wit Al Nassr bifor dem appoint am in June 2023 to coach Napoli.

Osimhen no be one-season wonder

Napoli na one of di surprise packages of last season – wia dem dey 18 points clear for di top of Serie A as well qualifying for di Champions League quarter-finals.

Nigeria striker Osimhen, wey be 24 years, na Serie A top scorer wit 19 goals in 22 games, five more dan Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez.

Osimhen worldwide profile don rise wella dis season wit Napoli form for Europe and home - but him don dey impress for several years now.

For one, wen Napoli sign am from Lille almost three years ago dem pay an initial £65m, a record fee for African player den.

Osimhen agree to move to Europe to join German side Wolfsburg for 2016, e sign a professional deal di following year afta im 18th birthday.

"Arsenal bin want me and I feel honoured to dey invited. But personally I feel Wolfsburg na ladder for me to reach my professional goals," e tell BBC Sport dat time.

Afta im fail to score in 16 games for Wolfsburg e go on trial wit several Belgian clubs but Club Bruges and Zulte Waregem no pick am, so im go on loan to Charleroi.