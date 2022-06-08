Ghana confirm first five cases of monkeypox

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Ghana confirm de first five cases on monkeypox in de country. Ghana Health Service say dem discover de virus for three regions, which be Eastern, Western den Greater Accra region. Director General of de GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye explain say so far dem investigate a total of 12 suspected cases have since May 24, 2022. Health Officials say one of dem be imported case from Ghanaian who travelled to de United States of America.

Wia dis foto come from, UKHSA

How to protect your body from monkeypox

Even though health experts agree say di risks to di public dey low, see several tins you fit do to reduce your risk of catching di virus.

Dis recommendations na from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.K. National Health Service and WHO wey include:

Avoid contact wit pipo wey recently get di virus or those wey fit dey infected. Wear face mask if you dey in close contact wit someone wey get symptoms.

Use condom and shine ur eye for symptoms if you recently change your sexual partner.Avoid contact wit animals wey fit carry di virus.

Dis include sick or dead animals and particularly those wit history of di infection, like monkey, rodents and prairie dogs.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially afta you come in contact wit infected — or suspected infected — animals or humans. For example, wash your hands wit soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment wen you dey care for patients wit confirmed or suspected monkeypox infection.