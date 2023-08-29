Police arrest 100 pipo during alleged gay-marriage for Delta

Wia dis foto come from, Delta Police command

57 minutes wey don pass

Police for Nigeria south-south state of Delta on Tuesday parade ova 100 pipo wey dem arrest over same sex marriage.

Di police reveal say dem gbab di suspects during one gay-wedding ceremony inside one hotel for di state.

For Nigeria, same sex relationships dey illegal. Pesin fit go to jail for 14 years on top say dem be member of LGBT community.

Di police say "on di 27th of August, 2023, at about 0100 hours, while patrol team wey dey attached to di Ekpa poice station, bin dey patrol for dia visibility duty for refinery road, dem catch one Chuks Chinye, wey be man but dey dressed like woman.

"Wen dem gbab am, e tell police say e be actor wey bin come from Lagos to Delta state to act fee. But upon more interrogation for station, na wia Chuks come confess for statement say, e dey among gay society and dem get ceremony for Zee Bolos Hotel."