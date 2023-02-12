US and Canada military don shoot down new unidentified object

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Canada say a US military aircraft F-22, for dis photo inside archive, shoot down di object

Another unidentified object don dey shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don confam.

E say di latest object "bin violate Canadian airspace" and dey shot down over Yukon for north-west Canada.

Both Canadian and US aircraft bin scramble to track down di object wey Oga Trudeau say na US F-22 fighter jet do di job.

Na di third object wey dem go shoot down over North America for di last week.

Di American military bin destroy one Chinese balloon last weekend, and on Friday an unspecified object di size of a small car dey shot down off Alaska.

Oga Trudeau confam on Saturday say e bin give di order and bin speak with US President Joe Biden.

"Canadian forces go now recover and analyse di wreckage of di object," e write on Twitter.

Di latest unspecified object bin dey fly over central Yukon for about 40,000 ft (12,000m) and dey intercepted at about 15:41 local time on Saturday, defence minister Anita Anand tell tori pipo.

She describe am as "small" and "cylindrical", but dat recovery efforts still dey go on to discover more details.

Ms Anand say dem take am out "about 100 miles" from di US border, she add say e pose a "reasonable threat to civil aviation".

She say e "appear to be smaller dan di one wey dem shoot down off di coast of South Carolina" last Saturday - meaning di giant Chinese suspected spy balloon wey measured 200ft (60m) tall.

Posting earlier on Twitter, Prime Minister Trudeau thank di North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wey carry out air defence for di US and Canada and lead di mission.

Di White House say dem bin dey track and monitor di object "over di last 24 hours".

"Out of one abundance of caution and at di recommendation of dia militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorise am to be taken down," e tok.

"Di leaders discuss di importance of recovering di object in order to determine more details on im purpose or origin."

Wia dis foto come from, Rueter Wetin we call dis foto, Canada Minister of National Defence Anita Anand say di object pose a threat to civil aviation

Giving more details on di mission to take down di object, di US Department of Defense confam say two F-22 jets take off from one military base for Anchorage, Alaska and di object dey shot down with an AIM 9X missile.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder add say di FBI go dey "work closely" wit Canadian police.

Separately on Saturday, the US military also scrambled fighter jets over Montana as some airspace was closed - but it turned out to be a "radar anomaly" and nothing unusual was found.

Di latest object appearance over North America dey come just one week after dem destroy one suspected Chinese spy balloon.

On Friday another unspecified object dey tracked and shot down over Alaska at di orders of US President Biden.

Inside one short statement, di military say US troops, wey include from di Alaska National Guard, still dey conduct search and recovery activities on sea ice for Friday object.

E say e no get further details about di object capabilities, purpose or origin but confam say di FBI dey help with di recovery near di Alaskan town of Deadhorse.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limit daylight, na factor for dis operation, and personnel go adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," e add - and dat di rescue operation go continue as weather permit.

Last weekend, defence officials tell US media say debris from di Chinese balloon land in 47ft (14m) of water - shallower dan dem bin expect - near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

China don deny di balloon - wey first enta US airspace on 28 January - dey used for spying purposes, dem say na weather device gone astray.

Di US, however, say di balloon na part of a fleet of surveillance balloons wey don fly over five continents.

Di balloon incident don strain US-China relations, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelling one planned trip to Beijing.

Chinese officials on Friday accuse di US of "political manipulation and hype".