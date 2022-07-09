Why I accept to be Peter Obi running mate - Datti Baba-Ahmed

42 minutes wey don pass

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed wey go be running mate of di presidential aspirant of Labour party, Peter Obi for di 2023 elections say im accept di position to rescue Nigeria.

Labour party reveal Peter Obi running mate for one ceremony wey hold for di party headquarters inside Abuja on Friday, 9 July, 2022.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed follow BBC tok for one interview wia e say im and Peter Obi get di same principle and na one of di reasons im accept to be im running mate.

Oda tins Datti Baba Ahmed tok

According to Baba-Ahmed, e decide to join Labour Party also becos of im stance on corruption.

“Wia dem go nominate me without buying delegates?, right now na Labour Party. E dey on record say I no dey put hand for dat kain corrupt practises. Future no dey for me to participate to rescue Nigeria on a platform wia you go need buy votes."

“Di main reason why I decide to run with Peter Obi na sake of say we wan rescue Nigeria.” E tok.

E say di second reason im decide to join di team be say im don see di party wey go rescue Nigeria.

Senator Baba Ahmed say im don see between Peter Obi principles and im own and realise say dem get so many tins in common.

“Wen I see say di biggest tins we get in common na to rescue Nigeria and our characters dey di same, I decide say I have to work wit Peter Obi.” E add.

Oga Adamu say im and Obi come from di private sector and dem two don succeed for di private sector. E say dem go manage Nigeria to give results and say dem no plan to use Nigeria play politics.

'We find am qualified for dis position sake of im background'

According to di Labour Party presidential canididate Peter Obi, dem find Baba-Ahmed qualified for dis position sake of im background. E say Baba-Ahmed na one of di young brightest Nigerians "wey fit contribute greatly for dia commitment to build a beta Nigeria and move Nigeria from consumption to production."

E add say dia two commitment na to deal wit insecurity for di kontri.

Peter Obi also address allegations say some of im supporters dey cause kasala on social media.

E say na work of im opponents wey dey claim to be im supporters and supporters of Labour party.

Wetin to sabi about Datti Baba Ahmed?

Datti na one of 33 children wey im father born and every year all di 33 dey converge for Zaria to celebrate salah with all dia children inside di family house.

Dem born am for 1969 and e attend University of Maiduguri wia e study Economics for both degree and Masters.

Afta im service year for Abeokuta, Ogun state, e start im career for Nigeria Security Printing and Minting before e join First Bank.

Na for 2003 e really come to limelight as e contest and win House of Reps seat for Zaria and na during dat time e finish im Phd for Westminster for United Kingdom.

E leave house of reps for 2007 and for 2011 e found Baze University.

E contest for senatorial seat for 2011 for Kaduna north and spend one year for senate before election tribunal overturn im victory.