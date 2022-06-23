Osinachi Nwachukwu burial: Family begin rites for 'Ekwueme' singer

Late gospel singer Osinachi burial rites, final journey don begin

Wia dis foto come from, Osinachi family

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu go dey finally laid to rest on Saturday 25 June, 2022.

Osinachi death for April 2022 spark outrage across Nigeria afta her family allege say she suffer domestic abuse for her husband hand.

Nigerian goment don drag her husband to court on top case wey border on domestic violence and homicide for May dis year.

As dis dey happun, di family begin plan her burial.

Peter Nwachukwu, her husband court trial don start and im don plead not guilty to culpable homicide ontop im wife death.

Di burial rites of di late gospel singer don already begin – e begin on 21 June for Abuja.

Osinachi die on April 8, 2022 of wetin pipo neva know. Di matter currently dey for court.

Na police dey prosecute Peter Nwachukwu, di late gospel singer husband.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu

Osinachi burial rites

Na Osinachi family dey handle di burial of dia daughter.

Majority of di funeral rites go happun for Abuja but dem go bury her for her father compound for Abia state Southeast Nigeria.

For di funeral programme wey di family bring out dem go bury Osinachi for Umuaku central school Isochi for Abia state.

Dis na afta all di oda rites wey dem go don do including; praise night, prayer night and di service of di songs for Abuja.

Osinachi death as e happun

Wia dis foto come from, PETER NWACHUKWU

Osinachi Nwachukwu dey popular for di song ‘Ekwueme’.

Afta her death tori come out say na her husband allegedly beat am till she die.

Her family members – her mother, sisters, friends and odas claim say di husband dey allegedly beat her. But nobody including police and court don confam di claims.

Her death spark global anger among pipo wey dey shocked.

Her pastor, oga Paul Enenche of Dunamis also come out to react to di death.

How Nigerian goment intervene

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Ministry of women affairs Wetin we call dis foto, Dame Pauline Tallen visit Osinachi family on behalf of federal goment

During condolence visit to di family of di late popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu for her house for Arco Estate, Abuja, di Honourable

Nigeria Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen visit Osinachi family on behalf of federal goment.

Di minister say even though reports say di late singer dey hospitalized for throat cancer before her death, social media claim claim say domestic abuse happen.

During di visit Tallen demand on behalf of Nigerian women and mothers, for two things:

Justice for di late 'Ekwueme' crooner wey allegedly die as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) by di husband; and

Full protection for di children wey di singer leave behind.

Police arrest Osinachi husband Peter Nwachukwu

On 11 April police confam di arrest of di gospel artist husband Peter Nwachukwu.

Na di FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.

She add say dem dey run investigation.

Di police also say di arrest shele afta di brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi die at di age of 42 years.