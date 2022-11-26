Squid Game actor O Yeong-su dey face charges of sexual misconduct

By Alys Davies

BBC News

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿quid Game actor O Yeong-su dey charged wit sexual misconduct

South Korean judicial officials say Squid Game actor O Yeong-su don dey charged wit sexual misconduct.

Di 78-year-old actor bin chop accuse say e touch one woman inappropriately for 2017, officials tok.

Local media report say Oga O deny di accuse.

O Yeong-su na di first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor for one series afta im performance for di chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier dis year.

Di alleged victim bin first file one complaint wit di police against Mr O for December last year, according to Yonhap news agency. But dem close di case for April wit no arrest brought against Mr O.

Di prosecution now don reopen di investigation "at di request of di victim", di agency report.

Dem don charge Oga O but e no dey detention for police custody, di report add.

Following di charge, Seoul culture ministry don decide to stop to show any goment commercial wey feature oga O, according to local report wey AFP news agency cite.

For di Netflix “Squid Game,” oga O play di character of di oldest participant for di survival competition and e appear like beta pesin for di midst of oda characters.

Di role make am win Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor for a series, miniseries or television film, plus im also gbab Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series.

W﻿ho be O Yeong-su?

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Squid Game actor O Yeong-su

Dem born O Yeong-su for 1944 for Kaesong, wey now be part of North Korea.

E move wit im family go di U.S.-controlled South afta di 38th parallel became a dividing line and before di inter-Korean war.

E begin dey act professionally for 1967 and don spend most of im career for live theatre.

For 2013, e claim say im don act for inside more dan 200 stage productions including Korean adaptations of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and Goethe’s “Faust.”