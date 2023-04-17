Court remand popular pastor wey allegedly rape church members for Lagos prison

One Ikeja Sexual offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday remand one Pastor, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo for prison say e allegedly rape two of im church members.

Justice Ramon Oshodi remand di founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry” for Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending di time wey im go fulfil im bail conditions.

Di judge ask di defendant to pay N20 million bail wit two sureties in like sum.

E tok say one of di sureties must be owner of one build up property for Lagos State and di property must dey enough to cover di bail sum.

“Di original document of di landed property must dey submitted to di chief registrar of Lagos State.

“Di sureties must reside within di jurisdiction of di court and must get three years tax payment wit di Lagos State,” e tok.

Di judge also order di defendant to deposit im international passport wit di chief registrar of di court and order fast fast hearing of di case.

Oshodi adjourn di case until May 9 for trial.

Earlier, di defence counsel, Oga Olukunle Oyewole, wen dem dey move im bail application dated April 10, ask di court to grant bail to di defendant on liberal terms.

Oyewole argue say di defendant don dey on police administrative bail since May 20, 2022 and e don make imself available to di police.

“My lord, dem no inform di defendant on di day di mata come up for di first time before dis court.

“The defendant na well known religious leader and im don show by im action say e no go jump bail.

“Di offence wey dem charge am wit na bailable offences and im get credible sureties wey fit stand for am,” e tok.

Di state lead prosecution counsel, Oga Babjide Boye, for im counter affidavit dem date back to April 14, beg di court to refuse di bail application of di defendant.

Boye, argue say di offences na serious one and di likelihood say dem go convict am fit put di defendant on flight risk.

“E also say e dey possible say di defendant fit interfere wit di prosecution witnesses.

“Im be bishop of so many branches and if dem grant am bail, im go use im position to influence di prosecution witnesses as dem regard am as a man of authority wey get di possibility to commit di same crime.

“We ask di court to deny di defendant bail sake of im don fail to provide di court wit exceptional circumstances to grant am bail,” di prosecutor tok.

Dem bin earlier arraign Oluwafeyiropo, on a two-count charge wey border on rape.

Im don however plead not guilty to di charge.

According to di prosecution, di defendant bin allegedly commit di offence sometime for June 2020 for Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to di prosecution, di alleged offence no follow Sections 260 (2) of di Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Bishop Feyi na di founder of iReign Christian Family church wey get branch for Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Ghana.

Im no go be di first popular cleric to chop accuse of sexual defilement of im member

Ogun state police command bin arrest one pastor for December 2021, on top accuse say e plan wit im wife to defile one 16-year-old.

According to statement from di command wey say dem make di arrest on Friday, 10, December, 2021, Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and im wife Elizabeth Taiwo connive togeda to defile one 16 years old choir member of di church.