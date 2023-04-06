King Charles dey back study into Royal Family slavery links

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di King don first tok about di "depths of im personal sorrow" over di slave trade

48 minutes wey don pass

Buckingham Palace don tok say dem dey co-operate wit one independent study wey dey explore di relationship between di British monarchy and di slave trade for di 17th and 18th centuries.

Di Palace say King Charles take di issue "very seriously".

Na University of Manchester dey carry out di research wit Historic Royal Palaces.

Buckingham Palace dey grant researchers full access to di Royal Archives and di Royal Collection.

Di study, wey one PhD project by historian Camilla de Koning, dey expected to complete for 2026.

Both di King and di Prince of Wales don previously express dia personal sorrow for di suffering wey di slave trade.

Speaking during a trip to Rwanda last year, the King said he could not describe "the depths of his personal sorrow" at the suffering caused by the slave trade cause.

'Slavery dey horrible'

For one visit to Jamaica last spring, Prince William say slavery dey horrible, "e no suppose happun" and "forever stain our history".

Di King wan kontinu im pledge to deepen im understanding of di impact of slavery wit "strength and determination" since im accession, one Buckingham Palace tok-tok pesin tok.

Dey kontinu: "Dis be one issue wey im Majesty take very seriously.

"Sake of di complexities of di issue e dey important to explore dem as thoroughly as possible."

One Palace statement wey dem issue to answer di Guardian, wey bin don publish unseen document wey show di 1689 transfer of shares for di slave-trading Royal African Company from Edward Colston - di slave trader and di company deputy governor - to King William III.

Di King don also tok say each Commonwealth kontri suppose make im own decision over whether e be constitutional monarchy or republic.

E say e sabi say di roots of di Commonwealth organisation "run deep into di most painful period of our history" and say to acknowledge di wrongs of di past be "conversation wey im time don come".

'Dem dey involve as diplomatic players'

Currently, na 14 Commonwealth Realms dey in addition to di UK wia di King be dia head of state.

PhD student Ms de Koening tok say "di royals dey often overlooked wen e come to influence".

She tell BBC Radio 4 World for One programme: "E be like say dem just dey stamp decrees, but dey actually dey very involve as diplomatic players.

"I dey hope to change dat perspective, wey you fit see e get way more links between di colonial and di monarch dan e ever dey investigated, or ever don dey noticed, so we fit flip dat around."

Dr Edmond Smith, wey dey supervise Ms de Koening project, say di crown "often dey left out of discussions" on di transatlantic slave trade, and an "important hole wey need to dey filled through di research".

"How di royal household fit take dat research on board be something we fit only hope to see develop for di coming years," e add.

Di PhD study dey co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) wey dey manage several sites.

E start for October, one month afta di King come di throne.