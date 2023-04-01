Why we arrest 'Eze Ajao Estate' - Police

Di Nigerian Police don arrest one Eze of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu.

Dis dey come afta e bin post viral video say im wan invite di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) come Lagos.

E say di reason na to provide protection for Southeasterners.

Department of Secret Service bin dey find how to arrest am before dis time but na just recently di arrest happun.

Di arrest na collabo effort between di DSS and police and e currently dey for DSS hand.

Wetin Fredrick Nwajagu tok

Nwajagu tok for di video say, "di members of Ipob we go invite dem come. E dey part of wetin we fit do for dem, to get dem jobs".

E add say, "Dem no get work. We go get Ipobs to come dey protect our shops and we gatz pay dem and mobilize for dat."

E say di need for dat na "so dem go stop to dey attack us for midnight, morning and afternoon, dem go stop to dey attack us emergency, when dem see say we get our own security".

E finalize say, "I no dey hide my mouth, make e go viral. I am part of di saying say igbo must get dia right and get stand for Lagos state".

Police bin ansa di initial video say dem no go just siddon look let dat kain tin happun

"We must shutdwn Lagos, if not two weeks, one week, if not one week three days," di Eze tok.

Di Lagos Police tok-tok pesin, Benjamin Hudeyin no give much informate into di arrest mata.

Howeva e reveal to BBC say, "wetin we fit tok be say di arrest na collaboration between di DSS and di police and e currently dey DSS hand".

E add say di arrest dey "in relation to di video wey go viral".

Wetin be IPOB

Di Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group (Ipob) don cause plenti katakata for Nigeria, especially di South East region.

Di group dey cause katakata through dia armed branch wey dem call Eastern Securtiy Network (ESN) and na dem also issue di "sit at home" warning for Southeast evri Monday.

Dem don destroy properties and institutions for di Southeastern region for Nigeria, sake of say dem dey fight for freedom of Biafra as a kontri.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021 till date. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

For late February, few days to di Presidential and National Assembly elections jaguda pipo attack and kill di Labour Party candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone.

Di Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, inside statement say dem suspect di jaguda pipo to be IPOB/ESN members.

Police say dis jaguda pipo, on di night of 22 February, 2023 for different locations at di same time, ambush, simultaneously attack and kill members of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members

Dem also attempt to attack di convoy of di All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate.

Inside February too, di Nigeria Police, Imo State Police Command say dem recover di deadi bodi of one old woman wey burn to ashes wen some gunmen attack houses for Amagu Ihube community for Okigwe local goment of Imo state.

For May, 2022 jaguda pipo kill army Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé, Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu (Retired) and two of im relatives for di Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Di Nigerian Army and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari accuse The (Ipob) and dia armed wing (ESN) for di killing of di couple, but dem deny am.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.