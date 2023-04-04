Donald Trump fit plead not guilty for New York court

Author, Sam Cabral & Holly Honderich

Role, Journalist

Reporting from Washington DC

4 April 2023, 09:39 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump don live im whole life like say im dey try to prove di theory wey tok say all publicity na good publicity.

Im get appearance for court on Tuesday as a criminal defendant go test dat cliché to di limit.

Dis case for sure don bring am back into di spotlight. Plenti Television stations for US show im journey from Mar-a-Lago, im Florida home, to New York live.

Im bin don dey discuss with advisers how im go showface for court process - weda im go smile or im go look sober and serious?

Weda we like am or not di court date na also an election campaign event. Di big question na weda Oga Trump go fit really turn a criminal prosecution into an electoral asset.

Since dem announce di indictment against am last week im campaign don dey boast about how much money dem don raise (over $8m, dem tok) and cite opinion polls wey suggest im lead over Republican opponents for di presidential nomination don grow.

E neva dey clear weda popular and ogbonge public figure like Trump go need to get a mugshot photograph taken - but already im former White House tok-tok pesin Hogan Gidley don jokingly declare say "e go be di most manly, most masculine, most handsome mugshot of all time".

Of course you expect dis kind of macho bravado to come from di Trump camp.

Wetin dey particularly interesting na to watch di way wey Oga Trump political opponents within di Republican party dey feel compelled to come to im defence.

Ron DeSantis, di Florida Govnor, say: "Di weaponisation of di legal system to advance a political agenda don turn di rule of law on im head." And im say im no go assist if di mata reach wia dem request to extradite Oga Trump from Florida to New York

Oga Trump former Vice-President Mike Pence say di indictment send a "terrible message" to di world about American justice.

Dem obviously believe say na wetin dia voters want hear.

So e be like say di former President fit use a criminal trial to im advantage during the electoral primaries wen na loyal Republicans wey dey vote.

By turning a prosecution into a political spectacle im risk alienating di very voters im go need to win back di White House for November 2024.

John McGuigan na die hard Trump supporter wey say im tink say dis court case go help Trump presidential campaign.

Im say: "Di pipo wey already dey convinced say Donald Trump na di devil incarnate no go dey affected by di outcome, even di staunch Trump supporters."