How much Ghanaians go pay after over 80% proposed increase in road tolls

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nunoo/BBC

one hour wey don pass

Mixed reactions for Ghana after govment plans to re-introduce road tolls in de country.

Leaked document to Roads and Highways Ministry from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta show he propose new road tolls as part of plans to re-introduce de toll.

Govment stop de collet road tolls in November 2021 after Finance Minister announce for parliament de introduction of e-levy.

According to govment, de e-levy dey widen de tax net to allow more Ghanaians pay some levy compared to de tolls which only vehicle owners dey pay.

But some Ghanaians dey kick against de tolls for different reasons while others dey support am.

“First dem remove de toll to pass e-levy, now that we dey pay e-levy why say dem dey bring back de road tolls again,” bus driver Charles Aidoo BBC Pidgin.

“Dis be bad decision, dem just dey put more burden on us meanwhile we no dey see any road maintenance” he add.

Consumer Protection support de move

Kofi Kapito, Executive Secretary to Consumer Protection Agency say Ghanaians for pay more road tolls.

“De decision to close de close be unnecessary, we Ghanaians no fit allow govment to borrow to fix our roads and expect say dem no go charge proper road rolls” Kofi Kapito talk.

“I only dey wish say if dem bring de tolls back, people wey get 4x4 for pay more like Ghc5” he add.

Some other people propose say make Govment introduce electronic collection of de road tolls to reduce theft in de system.

New road tolls Ghanaians go pay

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of Finance

Based on de new toll charges, dis be how much various vehicles to start dey pay

Saloocars which dey 50Gp go now pay GH¢1

Light duty trucks and mammy wagons which previously dey pay GH¢1 go now pay GH¢1.50.

Heavy buses and light goods trucks dey increase from GH¢1.50 to GH¢2.

Medium goods trucks (three axles) and heavy duty goods trucks (four axles) which dey pay GH¢2 Gonno pay GH¢3.

Meanwhile, some new proposed increment on heavy goods trucks wey get five axles or more whondey pay GH¢2.50 go now pay GH¢3.50.

Now motorbikes instead of say dem go pay 10Gp go now pay 50Gp.