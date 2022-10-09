Police confam di death of five family members for Enugu due to 'unnatural' circumstances

Wia dis foto come from, @DanNdukwe/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Tok-tok pesin of di Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe say dem dey investigate di mata.

Di Enugu State Police Command dey investigate di death of one Mrs Chinyere Odoh, her two children and her two sisters wey die for dia apartment for Amutenyi for Obollo-Afor for Udenu Local Goment Area on Saturday.

For statement wey di tok-tok pesin of di state police command DSP Daniel Ndukwe send to BBC Pidgin, di commissioner of police don under di State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct full-scale investigation to unravel di circumstances wey surround di sudden and unnatural death of di five pipo.

Di police tok say preliminary investigation reveal say di five pipo bin go to bed di previous night and dia neigbours no see dem on Saturday.

Police identify di oda victims as seven-year-old Udochukwu Odoh wey be di woman daughter, and four-year-old Chukwuemeka Odoh wey be di woman son.

Di two oda victims wey be Mrs Chinyere sisters na Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.

DSP Ndukwe say police operatives from Udenu Police Division of di Command respond to distress call wey dem receive around 9.25am and break di door to find di deadi bodi for two different rooms where dem bin sleep di previous night,

“We immediately move dem to di hospital and doctors wey dey duty confam dem dead and deposit dia deadi bodi for mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Further development go dey communicated,” DSP Ndukwe tok.

S﻿imilar tin happun before

Tragedy bin strike for Enugu state South eastern Nigeria afta four members of di same family die sake of alleged food poison.

Na only di nine month old baby of di family escape death. Di tori na say e no follow chop di food.

Tori be say apart from Ukamaka wey die immediately di oda members of di family die for hospital.

Di incident hapun on Saturday, 9, October, 2021.

Di four pipo wey die na di father, Lawrence Chukwu, im wife Chizoba, Nazareth, dia three-year-old son, and dia helper Ukamaka, wey be eight years.

Anoda one happun for Imo state for June 2022 where authorities bin confam tori of di death of some pipo for Obinze part of Imo state, Southeast Nigeria.

Di number of pipo wey die for di incident bin no clear – di Imo specialist hospital say na six deadi bodi dem receive but di Imo state goment say na four pipo die.

Na for Imo state specialist hospital Umuguma, Owerri west local goment area dem keep di deadi bodi.

Di incident happun for Obokwu/Umuekpu village for Obinze, Owerri West LGA of di State.

Tori wey social media pipo carry na say di pipo die of food poisoning.

Tori be say di pipo wey die na members of di same family.

But Dr Success Prosper-Ohayagha, Commissioner of Health for Imo state say di cause of death neva clear.