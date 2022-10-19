Five hours sleep na starting point for bad health - Experts tok

20 minutes wey don pass

At least five hours sleep for night fit cut di chances of ova 50 multiple chronic health problems, researchers tok.

Sickness fit disturb sleep - but poor sleep fit be warning or risk on it own, dem tok.

Evidence dey say sleep dey help restore, rest and revive di body and mind.

One PLoS Medicine study track di health and sleep of UK civil servants.

Dem ask di about 8,000 participants say how many hours dem dey use sleep on average weeknight?

Some of dem also wear wrist-watch sleep tracker.

Dem also check di workers for chronic conditions, wey include diabetes, cancer and heart disease, over 20 years of follow-up:

Doz wey sleep for five hours or less wey dey around di age of 50 get 30% greater risk of multiple ailments pass doz wey sleep for seven hours.

Pipo wey don reach 50 wey no dey sleep well dey face higher risk of death during di study period, wey dey mainly linked to increase in chronic disease.

Experts generally recommend about seven or eight hours, di researchers, from University College London and Paris Cité University, tok.

Why we dey sleep?

Scientists no know for sure why we need sleep, but e dey clear say sleep dey help reset di brain to process memories and e dey good for mood, concentration and metabolism.

Sleep also na opportunity for di brain to be cleared of waste.

T﻿ips for good sleep

