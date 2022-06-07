Harry and Meghan share foto of Lilibet for her first birthday

Wia dis foto come from, MISAN HARRIMAN/DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex don share picture of dia daughter Lilibet afta dem celebrate her first birthday.

Dem celebrate di birthday with picnic for di Frogmore Cottage for Windsor on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan say dem dey touched by di wishes wey dia second pikin get.

Dia tok-tok pesin say, di Queen namesake get pass $100,000 donation wey pipo make in her name for di World Central Kitchen wey dey provide food give pipo wey kasala affect.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry and Meghan first appearance for UK togeda since 2020

Di Sussexes make dia first public appearance for Britain togeda since 2020, wen dem go di Thanksgiving service for di Queen as part of di Platinum Jubilee.

Last week go make am, di first time wey di Queen don carry eye look her 11th great grand pikin face to face, as dem born am for California wia di Sussexes dey live now.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lilibet use style resemble her papa with di same colour hair as you fit se from hia

Prince Harry and Meghan name Lilibet, afta di Queen as na di family nickname for am.

Her middle name na Diana afta di late Princess of Wales.