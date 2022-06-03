APC shortlist 13 presidential candidates ahead of primaries

Wia dis foto come from, Other

50 minutes wey don pass

Di All Progressives Congress presidential committee don drop 10 aspirants from im presidential primaries wey go hold next week.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oyegun, tell tori pipo on Friday say di APC "shortlist only 13 people".

According to Oga Oyegun, committee only clear 13 out of di 23 aspirants wey dem screen.

Im add say na only youthful aspirants make di list of cleared aspirants.

However wen dem ask about di identity of di disqualified aspirants, Oga Oyegun no gree disclose di names.

Di party go hold further screening exercise to trim down di list further, according to Oyegun.

Cleared aspirants dey expected to contest di presidential primary for one scheduled special convention for Abuja between June 6 and 8.

Ex-Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan undergo APC screening?

Oga Odigie say im no dey aware wether former president Goodluck Jonathan dey di screening process.

E further tok say no be im committee go tok wetin be di outcome of di screening, di pipo wey send am work get di report of di screening and na dem go come out to tok wetin dey.

E also tok say im no dey aware wether dem disqualify anybody but wetin im sabi be say most of dem be high quality pipo and dem pass di basic test.

Di APC chieftain Odigie Oyegun say na di party management go decide wether di primaries go be through elective or consensus as wetin im committee do na to tell di management say dis pipo qualify.

E add say, “to govern a kontri no be joke, you go look at di background of evribodi, you go look dia idea, you go look dia appreciation of di realities of di Nigerian politics and dat is it”.

Di more experience dem get, di more contribution dem don make to di nation , di more contribution dem make to di party sef, to make am di governing party.”