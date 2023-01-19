Wetin we know about di 'explosion' wey rock APC rally for Rivers

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

one hour wey don pass

Report say one woman dey critically injured after one ''explosion'' rock di All Progressives Congress APC governorship campaign for Ojukwu field, Rumuwoji commujuty for di Mile One area of Port Harcourt City for Rivers State, Southern Nigeria.

Di incident happun around 1pm on Thursday.

APC tok tok pesin for Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju confam to BBC Pidgin say di incident happen around 1pm in di afternoon and five oda pesins also get injury from di explosion.

"One Hope Isaac from Unit 53 ward 20 for Port Harcourt City local goment get serious injury and dem comot 15 sharpnels of di explosive device from her bodi. Five oda pesins also dey injured. Dem throw di device inside di venue of di rally." Darlington tok.

Police for Rivers state never gree tok about di incident as di command toktok pesin Iringe-Koko, no gree answer her phone nor reply message wey BBC Pidgin send am.

Eye witnesses tell say BBC Pidgin na di loud sound wey dem hear make dem run comot di rally ground.

Nwauju add say di explosion happen before di Rivers APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, reach di venue becos im bin still dey do house-to house campaign for di area wey go lead am into di main venue. Im never reach di venue before di explosion happen.

Darlington Nwauju also say before di explosion happen, di Port Harcourt City local goment chairman allegedly bin come di venue to stop di rally but dem no gree am and e comot only for di explosion to happen one hour later around 1pm in di afternoon.