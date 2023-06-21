Wetin to expect from President Tinubu first official visit to France

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don land for Paris, France to attend im first ever international summit as president.

Di event wey dem call Global Financing Pact Summit na collabo event between France, Barbados and India and na President Macron dey host am.

For dia site, dem say di hope for di event na to create new international monetary system as di last one don dey for ova 80 years.

Di two day event dey set to host six round table events and go feature heads of state, civil organization among odas.

Wetin Tinubu dey go do for im first international summit as president

No be lie say dis na President Tinubu first trip outside di kontri since dem swear am into office on May, 29 2023.

E go speak for one of di rountables wey dey discuss di mata of "ensuring more reliable, comparable information and data".

Im roundtable go also include David Craig from di Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Mark Carney from di Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Mary Schapiro from Bloomberg, Sabine Maudere wey be di vice president of di Network for Greening di financial system and Catherine McKenna wey be special envoy for di UN.

According to di special adviser to di president on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, today na wen Tinubu suppose don collect detailed briefs from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa and oda officials on wetin Nigeria position be for di summit as well as arrange sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

Wetin Nigeria fit carry comot from dia

Oga Alake tok give tori pipo for dia say Tinubu dey go network with international finance joinbodi, institution and kontris to gada more foreign investments.

Dis dey come afta di Central Bank of Nigeria announcement back for Naija say dem don change operations of di Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market wey give banks right to dey set dia own exchange.

Channels TV quote Alake say di president bin fault Nigeria recent past restrictive currency policies as part of wetin make plenti international investors bin comot but now e say dem dey show interest.

Apart from dat one, di aim of dis summit na to start new monetary system wey go dey fairer and solidarity based to handle global challenges like di fight against poverty, climate change and di protection of diversity.

Tori be say di plan to mobilise innovative financing for kontris wey dey vulnerable to climate change bin come from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley,

She bin fault how dem international Monetary funds dey borrow developed kontris and call for suspended interest on loans wey dey deal with climate change for developing kontris.

Dat one too if e dey signed for dis summit pact, fit lead to some beta spending afta tins like flooding for Nigeria sef.

Who else go dey dis summit?

Ngozi-Okonjo Iweala dey expected for di summit

Among di many organisations wey dey expected na di Africa Development Bank Group, wey dia President Akinwumi A. Adesina dey host dia own round table tok-tok about di Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa with seven heads of states, as well as di European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer and Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank.

Head of di World Trade Organization also dey set to attend as she dey expected to ansa questions.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala go ansa question on top "which consequences di new system go get on di trade agenda?"