Why Fifa dey investigate Zambia women team head coach

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 minutes wey don pass

Fifa dey investigate one official complaint against Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape wey allegedly sexually assault one player for Women's World Cup.

Mwape dey face accuse say im rub im hands for di chest of one of im players during a training session for New Zealand on 29 July.

"We don receive di complaint" one Fifa tok-tok pesin tok.

But di Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) say "Dem neva receive any complain like dat" and dem dey "surprise".

Di alleged incident happun during one training session two days before dia final group match against Costa Rica, wey Zambia win 3-1 for dia first victory for di World Cup.

Fifa tok-tok pesin add say: "Fifa dey take allegation of misconduct seriously and dem get a clear process in place for anybody for football wey want to report any incident."

Zambia don go back to dia kontri afta dem comot from di World Cup. Dem finish third for Group C.

"Dem feem all di training sessions for di Copper Queens [Zambia] and na FAZ media team and dem no get dat kain footage," di FAZ tok.

"Additionally, one Fifa film crew attached to di Zambian team for di World Cup dey present for all dia training sessions.

"We, however, want to reassure di public say FAZ maintain di highest standards of integrity and transparency and always demand unwavering ethical conduct of di players and officials on and off di field of play.

"We therefore no go hesitate to take disciplinary measures and act on any misconduct once we don receive an official complaint or wen pesin give us evidence pertaining to an alleged incident."

One New Zealand police tok-tok pesin say: "Dem tell us about an alleged incident and afta making initial enquiries, no further action dey required for us to take."

Sexual abuse allegations against Mwape, wey become di head caoch of Zambia in 2018, also showface last year on social media. Di FAZ say at di time, dem neva received any official complaint, but dem don open an investigation, dem add say "we consider di allegations very serious".